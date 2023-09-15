Cortney and Eric Davis
Cortney and Eric Davis are chairpersons for the 2024 United Way annual campaign. The event was kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Supporting the community through an economic downturn is the goal of the 82nd annual campaign of the United Way of South Central Nebraska.

The annual campaign kicked off Thursday night during a Business After Hours event held at The Lark in downtown Hastings. This year’s campaign theme is United in Purpose.

