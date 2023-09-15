Supporting the community through an economic downturn is the goal of the 82nd annual campaign of the United Way of South Central Nebraska.
The annual campaign kicked off Thursday night during a Business After Hours event held at The Lark in downtown Hastings. This year’s campaign theme is United in Purpose.
The United Way supports 20 community agencies and more than 40 programs that focus on the health and human services impacting the Hastings and greater four-county area comprising Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
For many years, the United Way would set a financial fundraising goal. That changed last year when the United Way decided to focus more on supporting the community than meeting a specific goal.
“We aren’t talking about a goal anymore,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of the United Way. “This is part of a bigger United Way picture and it’s one piece of what we do.”
The 2022-23 campaign brought in $625,000 for the community.
This year, Graves said the campaign will need to bring in even more money to help agencies as cost of living and cost of doing business have increased significantly in recent years and continue to do so.
“From the bigger fundraising picture, we are anticipating because of rising costs our agencies are going to need more than what they have requested in the past and so that is kind of driving our fundraising efforts,” she said. “We know we’re going to have to raise more than we have ever done in the past.”
This year’s campaign is being chaired by Eric and Cortney Davis, community business members who also co-owner Frahm Bar in downtown Hastings. Eric is a licensed physical therapist and an advanced wound therapy account manager with 3M. Cortney is a partner with Aspyr Professional Group in Hastings.
In addition to being business leaders in the community, the Davises also have two young children and also are foster parents.
“As foster parents we have seen firsthand the resources United Way helps to make available to the people in our community who need them the most,” Cortney said. “We are happy to be a small part of the big difference the United Way makes in our area.”
Graves said she is excited to work with the Davises on the campaign.
“We are so grateful to have Eric and Cortney chair this year’s campaign,” she said. “It’s clear they are passionate about their community and with their firsthand knowledge of the need for United Way funded programs, they are well-suited to help lead our campaign.”
