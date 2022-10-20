Leading the charge to provide health and human services in the area, United Way of South Central Nebraska launched its 81st annual campaign Thursday evening at Blue Fork Kitchen.
This year’s theme is “Leading the Charge, Inspiring the Change.”
Executive Director Jodi Graves said the organization is moving forward with its poverty initiative and its goal to reduce poverty in the area by 30% by 2030.
“We always have been leading the charge for 81 years,” she said. “That’s what United Ways do.”
Last year, the United Way raised $635,420 to support more than 45 health and human service programs in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
But aside from the annual campaign, Graves said the organization makes an impact on the community estimated around $1.3 million a year. Through agencies the United Way supports and its own initiatives, she said the goal is to create lasting change in the community.
“We have the unique ability to do that,” she said. “We have a bird’s-eye view of the community. We are well equipped to do that.”
To help the United Way succeed in its goals, Jamey Hamburger will serve as campaign chair for the year.
Hamburger, owner of Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants, is a lifelong Hastings resident and is actively involved in the Hastings community.
Hamburger said he was honored to be asked to lead the campaign this year.
“It does so much good, not only for Hastings, over the whole area,” he said. “I am happy to be a part of it.”
He said it was an easy decision to make, knowing how much work Graves and the rest of the United Way staff put into the organization.
Graves said Hamburger’s love of the community and connections with other businesses make him an ideal candidate for campaign chair.
“Jamey is amazing at the community connection part,” she said. “We are so honored to have him.”
For more information, visit www.unitedwayscne.org or contact Graves at jodi@unitedwayscne.org or 402-461-8412.
