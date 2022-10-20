Graves at United Way kickoff
Jodi Graves, executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, welcomes attendees of the organization’s 2023 campaign kickoff Thursday at Blue Fork Kitchen.

Leading the charge to provide health and human services in the area, United Way of South Central Nebraska launched its 81st annual campaign Thursday evening at Blue Fork Kitchen.

This year’s theme is “Leading the Charge, Inspiring the Change.”

