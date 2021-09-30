Entering its 80th year of helping fellow members of the community, the United Way of South Central Nebraska kicked off its 2022 annual campaign Thursday at Ruhter Auction and Realty.
Executive Director Jodi Graves announced two new programs aimed at helping young families, funded by two renewable contracts.
Communities for Kids-Adams County will work to increase the quality and capacity of child care in the area, a crucial need for working parents.
The second contract is for Community Wellbeing, which supports families in an effort to keep children out of the juvenile justice and foster care systems.
The new programs continue the organization’s tradition of providing assistance to neighbors, noted in this year’s theme of “80 Years of Making an Impact.”
Originally called Hastings Community Chest, the organization began with a nine-member board raising $14,065 during a one-week period in 1941. In the ensuing 80 years, United Way campaigns have raised $17,357,955 to improve the lives of people throughout south central Nebraska.
“So many things have changed in the world since 1941, including our name, but one thing has remained constant — United Way,” Graves said. “For 80 years, United Way has been there for everything from annual campaigns to organizing volunteers; from sending books to kids to helping coordinate crisis response during a global pandemic.”
The 2022 campaign will carry a goal of $600,000, the highest ever set for the organization.
Graves said the goal is based on the amount of money needed to continue to support the 20 agencies, with more than 45 programs, under the United Way umbrella.
She also thanked the work of agency directors, board members and community patrons whose efforts and donations make the United Way campaign a success year after year.
“None of this would have been possible without you,” she said. “We are so thankful that you have supported us in doing this important work for 80 years and with your continued support, we look forward to doing it for 80 more.”
