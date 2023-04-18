The United Way of South Central Nebraska enjoyed a record year, smashing its campaign fundraising goal while bringing in a major grant to launch a new poverty-fighting initiative.
The organization celebrated the successful year Tuesday during its annual meeting at The Lark in downtown Hastings.
United Way leaders are proclaiming that the organization’s impact, in terms of programming and dollars raised, has never been greater.
Accomplishments of the past year have included the official launch of Bridging Forward, an innovative poverty reduction effort developed by the Community Impact Network and United Way, with a goal to reduce poverty 30% by 2030.
The United Way also brought in $1.33 million in total revenue impact, including $625,212 in annual campaign contributions, smashing its goal of $600,000 for the year. The balance of the revenue impact is from additional fundraisers and contracts for other programs the United Way oversees.
Jodi Graves, executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska, said she was amazed by the generosity and support provided by the community.
“Thank you doesn’t seem adequate enough to truly express our gratitude to those that support United Way,” she said. “I am deeply grateful and humbled to celebrate the impact United Way has had over the past year with you all and I am excited to do it all again. To everyone that helped make these results possible, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Money from the annual campaign is used to support more than 40 health and human services programs in Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
Jason Ackles, board president, said the success is attributed to the United Way staff and collaboration with the organizations it helps support.
“When we do this work together, even big challenges can be solved,” he said.
United Way and the Community Impact Network also received a $750,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to implement the Bridging Forward initiative and related work.
“Leading the charge and inspiring the change isn’t just our campaign slogan,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “It’s what United Way does every day.
“For more than 80 years, United Way has led the charge to make Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties a better place for all to live. But truly improving our quality of life isn’t just about leading the charge. It’s also about inspiring the change by bringing all of our community partners together to find new approaches to tackle persistent problems.”
Tuesday’s annual meeting brought the election of the 2023 slate of officers. Jason Ackles of GTA Insurance Group will serve as president. Vice president is David Long of Mary Lanning Healthcare. Angie Pinkerman of MNB Bank will be the treasurer.
“We truly want to thank everyone that supported United Way over the past year,” Ackles said. “United Way continues to gain momentum and experience with people taking note of what’s happening in south central Nebraska. None of this would be possible without our amazing donors, outstanding volunteers, and our core values that have followed us the last 82 years.”
Several new board members also were approved. They are James Callaway of Thermo King, Jason Davis of Central Community College-Hastings, Casey Molifua of Hastings College, Christian Perez of Ellerbrock-Norris, and Lauren Slaughter of Heartwell Renewables.
Thanks were extended to outgoing board members Mark Funkey, Teena Kucera, Doug Ourada, Kristi Rippe and Brian Strom.
The following annual awards were presented:
Inez C. Peterson Citizenship Award: Brandee Schram
Impact Award: South Heartland District Health Department
Community Partnership Award: PaperWorks
Spirit Award: Cooperative Producers Inc.
Honorary Council Inductee: Jeff Schneider
2023 Campaign Chair: Jamey Hamburger
