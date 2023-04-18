United Way announces revenue impact
Staff from the United Way of South Central Nebraska announce the total revenue impact the organization made in the community during the organization's annual meeting Tuesday at The Lark. 

 Will Vraspir wvraspir@hastingstribune.com

The United Way of South Central Nebraska enjoyed a record year, smashing its campaign fundraising goal while bringing in a major grant to launch a new poverty-fighting initiative.

The organization celebrated the successful year Tuesday during its annual meeting at The Lark in downtown Hastings.

