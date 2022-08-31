UNK interns in Washington

UNK students (from left) Earlen Gutierrez of Lexington, Tanner Butler Broken Bow and Braden Peterworth of Sutton are pictured outside the U.S. Capitol. the political science majors completed internships in Washington this summer.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — Washington, D.C., is the mecca of American politics.

It’s the center of the federal government, a historic city where major decisions that impact the country and world are made.

0
0
0
0
0