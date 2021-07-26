HARVARD — Several topics in agronomic production will be addressed near here Wednesday at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory Field Day.
The event runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Lab shops south of Harvard and in the surrounding experiment fields, which are operated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on part of the sprawling Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center property in western Clay County.
More than 100 applied field research trials are conducted at the Ag Lab annually by UNL faculty and by scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Ag Research Service.
Field Day organizers are asking that those wishing to attend register online by the end of the day Monday to assist them in lunch planning.
Keynote speaker at lunch will be Greg Ibach, a Sumner area farmer and former longtime director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture who served from 2017-21 as Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at USDA in Washington, D.C.
Ibach now is Under Secretary in Residence at UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Topics and presenters for the field day, which are focused on improved crop production and profitability, include:
— Biomass management (yield and soil health impacts): Michael Sindelar, Nebraska Extension educator; and Virginia Jin, research soil scientist for ARS
— Cropping systems (reducing nutrient loss, increasing carbon storage, and improving weed control with long-term cover cropping): Katja Koehler-Cole, UNL research assistant professor; and graduate students Christopher Anuo and Elizabeth Oys
— Innovations in irrigation management (essentials of irrigation management and what TAPS data reveals about whether there’s room for improvement in irrigation efficiency): Chuck Burr, Nebraska Extension irrigated cropping systems educator; and Steve Melvin, Nebraska Extension water and cropping systems educator
— Insect management (corn insect management and soybean gall midge): Robert Wright, Nebraska Extension entomologist; Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension crop protection and cropping systems specialist; and Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator
— Sensor-based nitrogen management (optimizing nitrogen management and digital tools): Joe Luck, Nebraska Extension precision ag specialist; Laila Puntel, UNL assistant professor; and Laura Thompson, Nebraska Extension educator
— Weed management (planting green, herbicide interaction, and weed suppression in corn and soybeans): Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist; Jenny Rees, Nebraska Extension educator; and UNL graduate student Trey Stephens
Participants will be able to rotate through presentations and attend a total of four out of the seven being offered throughout the day.
There’s no charge to attend, and lunch and refreshments are free. Certified Crop Advisor credits are available.
The day begins and ends at the Ag Lab shops, which are south of U.S. Highway 6 13 miles east of Hastings and 4.5 miles west of the Clay Center corner.
To register by the end of the day Monday, visit https://enrec.unl.edu/2021scalfieldday/.
