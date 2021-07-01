NEAR CLAY CENTER — Ronnie Green can still picture what Clay Center looked like years ago.
Driving into town Wednesday after taking the turn off U.S. Highway 6, Green, now chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, felt like he was back in his element.
“I know those buildings, and I know those people,” Green said with a smile. “I remember what that was like in 1985 and how much it’s changed and how much it’s still the same.”
Wednesday was a coming home of sorts for Green, who completed his doctoral program jointly through UNL at the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center and later raised children in Sutton.
“I’ve got a lot of personal history here,” he said.
Green is road-tripping throughout the state, meeting with university administrators and leaders on various campuses where UNL houses education programs.
The chancellor visited USMARC, where he has “a long history,” before scheduled stops in North Platte, Curtis, Ogallala and Scottsbluff. Then, he and his wife, Clay County native Jane Pauley Green, will spend the holiday weekend near Fort Robinson.
“This is the first time in a couple of years that I’ve really had the chance to get out in the state and really visit some of these sites,” Green said. “I really am looking forward to that... I do very much enjoy being able to get out in the state and seeing our people working in the state, and seeing what’s happening in the sites.”
Prior to meeting with local media, Green spent most of Wednesday touring his old stomping ground, where he expanded his deep agricultural knowledge and further diversified his background prior to leading a university with more than 25,000 students and 6,000 faculty and staff — which he has done since 2016.
“I have little bit different mix of background than most university leaders would,” he said.
The evidence was on his pair of dress shoes; the bottoms were coated in dried mud. The rest of his suit and tie, though, was spotless.
“It was a very informal visit,” Green said.
“It was kind of fun. We drove up to the feedlot here and the research feedlot and looked at the pens where the cattle were when I had two summers of cattle pens that we worked with. That was my first involvement with USMARC.”
Green was accompanied by Research Center Director Mark Boggess, his old friend and colleague. The pair ate lunch at Baby’s Backyard BBQ in Clay Center.
“It was great, by the way,” Green said with a grin.
Admittedly, with his myriad responsibilities, Green can’t devote the same amount of time or energy toward his passion of animal and agricultural research as he once did as a student, then faculty member at Texas Tech and Colorado State universities, program leader for animal production research at the USDA, executive secretary within the National Science and Technology Council, and global executive for Pfizer in animal genomics.
But his foundation in research has aided in heading UNL.
“I’m a little bit of an unusual person in the role that I’m in,” Green said. “Most university leaders tend to have come from within the university system.”
Professionally, Green has boomeranged from education to private industry to government and back to education.
“The research background... has been immensely helpful in understanding how to be a university administrator and being in the role that I’m in. It’s such an important part of our mission as an institution, is the research that we do.”
He spoke to the importance of recognizing “what’s in your backyard.”
For Nebraskans, especially, that means grasping that there is a world-class animal research center sitting in the south central part of the state.
“This is the pre-eminent livestock research center in the world,” Green said. “It has been for decades. It’s easy to lose sight of that... There was a reason I came here to do my PhD, because it was a big deal.
“The research work that has flown through this place back to the 1970s... The basis for much of the change in livestock across the world came from research that was done here. And that’s continued to the current day.”
In other news
During the relaxed media session, Green declined to comment on the university’s current search to replace retiring athletic director Bill Moos. Green assured that the search was well under way and qualified candidates are aplenty.
Green did touch on the changing landscape of college athletics, which revolves around the impending law changes on the name, image and likeness of college athletes.
As of July 1, Nebraska is now one of the states that will allow athletes to profit off of their NIL with individual sponsorships unrelated to the university and solely the brand of the athlete.
Green said UNL welcomes the forthcoming changes and has been “proactive in this space.”
The university has partnered with Lincoln-based marketing agency Opendorse, which “maximizes endorsement value for athletes.”
“We’re excited about that for (Nebraska athletes), and I think in the next few months we’re going to see a lot of interesting things happen across the country as this goes into effect,” Green said.
Coming out of the pandemic, Green has noted UNL is one of few universities in good shape financially, namely in athletics.
Also, this fall, students will have the option to register their vaccination status with the university as well as any previous contraction of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Vaccinated students and faculty who have registered will have their names in drawings for various rewards, “incentivizing people to get vaccinated and rewarding those who are vaccinated,” Green said.
Unvaccinated students will be required to be tested once per week.
“We did a similar thing last spring,” Green said, affirming PCR (rapid) tests will be provided. “It really was successful.
“That’s our intention moving into the fall as a means of protecting the campus.”
If the university reaches a certain low percentage of positive tests — and Green said he couldn’t yet provide a specific value — then tests would move to a more random model “to make sure we’re continuing to not see the virus on campus.”
