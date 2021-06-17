With partisan talking points emerging as the loudest voices in the conversation about a proposal to conserve 30% of the United States' land and water, many are left wondering what to believe.
President Joe Biden’s Executive Order No. 14008 “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” establishes a national goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and freshwater and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030, in an initiative commonly referred to as "30x30."
Biden signed his climate action executive order on Jan. 27. On May 6, an interagency report to the president provided some detail for implementing the 30x30 plan.
Dave Aiken, a professor and water and agricultural law specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, summarized what is known about the plan in a June 7 article on UNL’s website.
“For farmers and ranchers, the most important of the report’s eight core principles is the pledge to honor private property rights and honor existing voluntary stewardship efforts of private landowners and fishers, as well as building on existing land and water conservation programs,” Aiken said.
The U.S. Department of Interior established eight principles.
Six early actions identified in the May report included: (1) creating more parks and safe outdoor opportunities in nature-deprived communities; (2) supporting tribal conservation priorities; (3) expanding collaborative fish and wildlife habitat and corridor conservation efforts; (4) increasing voluntary public access for outdoor recreation; (5) incentivizing and rewarding voluntary conservation efforts of fishers, ranchers, farmers and forest owners; and (6) creating the civilian climate corps to help restore public lands and waters.
The area of land to be affected by the plan also was outlined in the report. Since there are about 2 trillion acres in the country, 30% of this equals 729 million acres.
Twelve percent of the nation's land area, or 292 million acres, already are permanently protected for conservation purposes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. To make up the difference, 18% more, or 437 million additional acres, would need to be protected in order to reach the 30x30 goal.
Aiken said federal and private reports show the 12% that already is permanently protected appears to be permanently protected federal lands.
“However, according to the same reports, just under 18% of total U.S. land include permanently protected land held by state and local governments, private entities and tribes,” he said. “How much of this non-federal 18% can be counted towards meeting the 30x30 goal should be clarified in preparing the baseline conservation assessment for the proposed Conservation and Stewardship Atlas.”
A 2009 federal report indicates that the total of permanently protected public and private lands totals 715 million acres. If lands subject to long-term conservation easements are included, the total rises to over 770 million acres, which would exceed the 30% land figure. The baseline analysis, however, might identify additional land conservation needs.
One major factor in the discussion is agriculture — especially in states like Nebraska where ag activities account for the bulk of the economy.
Agriculture is the largest land use in the United States with cropland making up around 380 million acres, pasture at over 650 million acres, and forests covering over 600 million acres.
Aiken said it depends on how much additional ag land might be identified for protection, but significant grazing lands and forest lands would appear to be potentially available for long-term conservation, as long as livestock grazing and timber harvesting could continue to be practiced. Cropland also could be voluntarily taken out of production and put into long-term conservation reserve program contracts to help reach 30x30 objectives.
“It is easy to imagine new or modified USDA conservation programs similar to the current Conservation Reserve Program where owners of grazing land or forests are offered long-term contracts to conserve pasture and forests,” he said. “These programs could be targeted to accomplish special land conservation needs identified in the Conservation & Stewardship Atlas baseline assessment. It appears, however, that the minimum land conservation goals of the 30x30 program could be met without additional agricultural land being put into conservation uses.”
He said it’s too soon to accurately assess what the effects of the plan might be because there are many details to be worked out.
“Much remains unclear at this point,” Aiken said. “More clarity should be provided if the Conservation & Stewardship Atlas project is approved and funded, and the Atlas baseline assessment completed.”
No matter what the final details end up being, Aiken said the 30x30 plan is only part of an overall strategy to affect climate change. Full implementation of the president’s plan would require full funding.
“In my personal opinion, the president’s budget is unlikely to be fully funded — it rarely is except perhaps in times of war,” he said. “So, the president and his advisors will need to pick among many competing climate programs to fit within the federal budget. I suspect that some programs, like developing more renewable energy and expanding the national electricity grid, would have a greater impact on achieving U.S. carbon neutrality by 2050 than the 30x30 program.”
