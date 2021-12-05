A group of college students who studied Hastings over the course of the semester presented their findings Wednesday through a videoconference meeting with city officials and the community.
Students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture shared ideas for improving the community. Undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in courses with the Community and Regional Planning program are participating in the semester-long project in lieu of traditional coursework assigned in class. The program is to create a deliverable environmental plan that will address community concerns and benefit a rural Nebraska community.
The class of 20 was divided into five groups, each focusing on different planning principles and environmental planning areas highlighted during a community stakeholder engagement meeting in October.
Students followed up the meeting with a community site assessment trip, and a meeting in class with community employees before presenting their findings remotely to stakeholders. Student final submissions are due Dec. 8.
The first group focused on environmental planning for food insecurity for low- and moderate-income families, healthy corner store options, community crops, and food forests along public trail systems. They explained goals could be integrated into future plans for the city, either through the upcoming comprehensive plan or stand-alone areas of planning in the future.
They noted Hastings already is working hard to address food insecurity through the use of four food banks, but said those might need to be expanded upon to meet the need in the community.
The group presented statistics of local unemployment, expected job growth and estimated numbers of community citizens qualifying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support. They provided current information on state income eligibility for the SNAP program, citing increased eligibility since the onset of the pandemic. Recent statistics for Hastings and Adams County were highlighted by the students at 11.6% or about 1,200 households rely on additional food access support in Hastings, compared to 10.5% at the county level.
The second group focused on an urban tree plan that includes green infrastructure, noting ways these landscape features can be quantified and result in aesthetic and community capacity building benefits as well as tangible improvements to environmental quality such as carbon sequestration. Other environmental quality benefits highlighted included increased infiltration and less runoff from urban impervious surfaces that will result in a reduction in pollutants to surface water bodies and increased air quality. Green landscapes add pollinator habitats and populations, result in reductions in peak water flow volumes and ultimately reduce flooding threats.
Other suggestions to make the urban tree plan viable were to include landscape and tree ordinance components that consider long-term consequences such as not allowing taller mature species to impact power lines and consider the decreased taxpayer burden on maintenance costs. The group suggested a worksheet the city may consider using to conduct a tree inventory and analyze the information for determining value over time.
They presented a community case study review from Scottsbluff, where community volunteerism was leveraged to make similar changes. One lesson learned from Scottsbluff was in adding vegetation in areas previously covered with concrete. In that community, the top 18 inches of soil was removed and replaced with fertile soil so new plants had increased opportunity to establish.
The third group discussed an overarching goal of walkability with a focus to make Hastings a more accessible, eco-friendly and safer community by bringing services such as transportation or education closer and available to all. This group noted walkability provides numerous benefits to a community including environmental sustainability, health, community building and economic growth. Other benefits include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, less fossil fuel use, less hydrocarbon and vehicular fluids in runoff.
A Toronto case study found economic growth through increased spending and more visits to stores by those using non-motorized or multi-modal transportation options.
The group suggested increasing signage and branding to cohesively identify and connect trail segments, sidewalks, parks and pathways within the community. Uniform signage would be expected to increase identification and use by residents and visitors. Group 3 noted the ability to connect these concepts to goals already included in Hastings’ Pedestrian Transportation Plan and the overall expected completion deadline of 2030 for the city’s trail system.
Students focused on current strengths such as the Pioneer Spirit Trail project that already has begun. Several schools are close to the hike/bike trail and linkages to commercial and industrial areas currently exist or are in the planning stages. Other strengths discussed were existing assessments for low traffic volume streets, safe walking areas, and a willingness of community residents to be active by walking.
They also noted the city may be able to improve its pedestrian planning in the future, noting sidewalks in a state of disrepair or directly adjacent to the streets, utility pole placement, narrow paths or missing segments, and continuing to address concerns outlined in the city comprehensive plan in order to connect to key community resources and address quality issues.
The fourth group focused on sustainability at the neighborhood and individual homeowner levels. They discussed renewable energy practices, native species integration in combination with water conservation, and green building practices.
In this group’s presentation, students referenced the input from community members, stating the comprehensive plan could be improved by adding enforceable regulations and/or incentives for proactive environmental action.
Renewable energy strategies at the individual homeowner or building level focused on wind and solar resources as well as geothermal installations. Limitations to large wind turbines were noted for the community on the basis of geography and location within the central flyway for migratory birds.
The group referred to federal tax rebates under the Residential Energy Efficient Property Credit, which could be used for the installation of heating systems that comply with Energy Star certification and the ability for homeowners to participate in purchasing solar energy from the solar farms within the community.
The fifth group discussed infill development and smart growth principles, along with issues related to economic activity, population retention, compact development and accessibility.
This group said Hastings could benefit by simply focusing on the “small people first” in areas accessible to small children and strollers also would be accessible to the elderly and multi-modal means of transportation in terms of connectivity. Students suggested potential economic benefits by converting one-way streets downtown to two-way streets. Students indicated that they thought converting one-way streets to opposing lanes will increase business visibility to twice a day for commuters traveling to and from work, and likely would reduce pollution from vehicles having to circle entire blocks while searching for parking.
When thinking of Hastings’ place in the Tri-Cities area, students suggested the city focus on being different than Kearney and Grand Island and using that advantage to attract visitors.
They said retaining the younger population is important and leveraging technology can support those efforts. Technology could include jobs in the tech sector, innovating technology into walking tours, tourism and economics for the community, and increasing access to the internet.
