Hastings City Council members reported progress at the Theatre District Tuesday during the Ward 2 town hall meeting at the Hastings Municipal Airport terminal.
Council member Butch Eley said construction continues on a a 78-unit apartment building designated for senior living, though a completion date hasn’t been provided.
“The apartment complex is going well,” said Chad Bunger, development services director.
The city has issued permits for three new tenant finishes in the six-bay commercial building on the north side of the property. That building is expected to progress quickly.
Eley said he believes one of the incoming businesses will be a restaurant, but didn’t recall a specific name.
“It’s going to be a homestyle-type restaurant,” he said.
Bunger believes the restaurant will be going into the former Sunmart building to the northwest.
Asked about what’s going on with the old Kmart building, council member Brad Consbruck said a portion of the building is going to be rented.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf said about 85 employees with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are expected to move into the building.
The city officials also discussed the Hastings Municipal Airport and a recent increase in activity.
About 4,500 gallons of jet fuel and 3,000 gallons of 100 low lead fuel were sold in August. In July, about 31,000 gallons of jet fuel were sold due to crop spraying.
A typical month sees 7,500-8,000 gallons of jet fuel sold.
“Since we’ve had an FBO (Fixed Base Operator) here, we’ve really increased the amount of fuel sold,” Eley said.
He noted the new mechanic shop now employs six full-time mechanics and there is still a wait list for avionic repairs.
“We have a bunch, and they’re busy,” he said.
About 40 planes are based at the airport. A new private hangar is being built on the field and should be competed in October.
Roy DeMars, a member of the Downtown Business Improvement District board of directors, asked how the city anticipates making money from the terminal, which is undergoing renovations.
Consbruck said the terminal was available for rent.
“This can be rented for whatever type of events,” he said. “It’s much like the City Auditorium.”
