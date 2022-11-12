In an effort to establish consistency for both the city coffers as well as accounting for the utility department, Hastings Utilities officials are looking at changing how the local payment in lieu of taxes is calculated.
Derek Zeisler, director of administration for the utility department, and Utility Manager Kevin Johnson spoke about that proposal at the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
Currently, the utilities transfers 5.6% of the annual total electric operating revenue — both retail and wholesale sales — to the city, distributed in monthly payments. The utilities also transfers portions of the revenue from gas and water to the city but there isn’t a proposal for changes being presented at this time for gas and water.
Talks about changes to the payment in lieu of taxes structure started at the end of 2021 following the deep freeze in February 2021.
There is difficulty in how this is calculated due to the fluctuations in wholesale sales.
Zeisler said when it comes to payment in lieu of taxes, most communities follow the state legislation recommendation of 5% of gross retail.
Wholesale sales can be inconsistent.
In February 2021 there was a surplus.
There’s also a possibility the outside market might be more attractive than Hastings Utilities generating and selling electricity.
“So if the city is relying on income that’s very volatile due to the electric market that could put them in a deficit or a surplus year over year,” Zeisler said. “The one thing is we don’t want to put the city into a deficit if they’re expecting a certain amount of money on average.”
So, utility officials are recommending a payment in lieu of taxes amount of 6.1% for just retail sales.
“The proposal here was to try to get back to some consistency with what that revenue would be, locking in that percentage to 6.1% but only having that apply to retail,” Zeisler said.
Board member Jeanette Dewalt asked why Hastings Utilities would make 6.1% payment in lieu of taxes transfers if that amount is more than other Nebraska communities.
“Why would we do that if everyone else is doing 5%?” she said. “I understand you say ‘Keeping the city whole,’ ‘Helping the city’s budget’ but is that what the utilities is in business to do? We are in business to keep rates stable for our ratepayers, not to subsidize the city. Even though we are a department of the city, we’re separate.”
Johnson said the recommendation for 6.1% came from the past direction of previous city administrators to establish a certain level of payment.
The proposal for 6.1% of retail sales would generate about $2.1 million per year, which is similar to the amount generated by the current formula.
“If we were going to move this way that’s the direction we were needing to move to keep the city whole,” he said of the recommendation for 6.1% of retail sales.
Zeisler said the amount is another discussion.
“What we were trying to figure out is how do we get this consistent in a way that doesn’t negatively impact either party from where they sit now,” he said.
Johnson said this discussion is the first step toward moving to retail sales only.
“Then, I think we can have that discussion, because it is a viable discussion, absolutely,” he said the percentage.
No action was taken Thursday, but when changes are made to the utility department’s electric payment in lieu of taxes such changes would take effect for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2023.
