When members of the Hastings City Council meet on Monday they will act on a proposal to use $500,000 from the Hastings Utilities economic development incentive fund as the local match for $1 million in rural workforce housing funds.
During their regular meeting Thursday, members of the Hastings Utility Board clarified the intent of a recommendation from October concerning those funds.
Utility board members voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to recommend authorizing “up to $500,000” from the economic development incentive fund as the local match for the rural workforce housing funds.
The Nebraska Legislature approved $32 million for the third phase of rural workforce housing funds. Phase 1 was $7 million. Phase 2 was $10 million.
The maximum request amount in Phase 3 is $1 million.
City officials learned April 30, 2018, Hastings was among Nebraska communities to receive phase one LB518 Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act funds. Hastings received $850,000. Those funds were matched 100% by Hastings Utilities, plus $100,000 by the Hastings Economic Development Corp.
The funds are a zero percent interest loan that will stay in the local rural workforce housing fund.
The matching amount has dropped to 50% compared to a 100% match in previous phases.
It was clarified Thursday, however, that additional funds beyond the 50% match make a funding application more competitive. So the “up to $500,000” approved in October now is $500,000.
Hastings Utilities established an economic development incentive fund of $5.5 million in 2011. It currently has a balance of $1.513 million.
Funds for the rural workforce housing match could come from other sources, in addition to the economic development incentive fund.
The city of Hastings isn’t able to give money from the economic development incentive fund directly to businesses. To do that, Hastings would need to have a fund set up through LB840, which hasn’t been done.
LB840 refers to a community’s tax-funded economic development program, which was made possible through the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act of 1991.
City Attorney Clint Schukei said if Hastings is going to establish an LB840 fund, the city would have to take money away from something else.
Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, said Thursday the CRA board also passed a motion providing up to $100,000 as part of the Phase 3 local match.
Chick said HEDC Executive Director Michael Krings is in talks with two groups with projects that, between the two of them, would use up all of the workforce housing loan dollars. Chick himself recently met with a different group that also is looking for workforce housing funds.
These developers are meeting with their financial institutions. Chick said by the time these projects would have firm financing, 12-18 months from now, bankers are telling developers interest rates will be about 7%, which is about twice what interest rates were a year ago on comparable projects.
He proposed using another $300,000 or $400,000 from the economic development incentive fund to supply the workforce housing fund and facilitate more local housing projects.
“You’ve got funds that are just sitting there,” Chick said. “Why not contribute more and let’s get more projects. I don’t think the funds you have sitting there are being utilized for their original intent.”
Utility Board member Jeannette Dewalt, who was absent at the October meeting, didn’t like using more than the recommended $500,000 for rural workforce housing at this time.
“I’m happy to help with workforce development and the $500,000 we’ve approved,” she said. “However, at this point I’m reluctant to put additional funds out there because the utilities has no plan on how to replenish those funds. Those funds are dwindling and will soon be gone.”
Board member Mark Hemje, who also was absent at the October meeting, asked if there are other proposed uses for the economic development incentive funds at this time.
“We’re basically waiting for the requests to come in for the utilization of that money,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said.
The economic development incentive fund was created to stimulate industrial or large commercial growth.
“We authorized it where we felt like we needed it,” Johnson said.
City Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who is a Utility Board liaison and is vice president of Hastings HVAC, said the housing shortage in Hastings is real.
“Replenishing the funds is important, but there are going to be local manufacturers that die if we don’t spend this money to do the rural workforce housing,” he said. “That’s plain and simple. You won’t have to worry about bringing companies in. You’ll have to worry about the buildings that are going to be empty.”
Also at the utility board meeting, superintendents gave updates on strategic initiatives for 2022-23.
Among the planned projects is replacing the primary anaerobic digester cover at the pollution control facility, which is a $2.5 million project.
The utility department’s advanced metering infrastructure system creation and implementation is nearly complete.
The AMI program is working toward 100% electrical reading, increased gas and water readings with a reduction of driven routes.
