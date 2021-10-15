Members of the Hastings Utility Board want more detail about how a proposed $50,000 for workforce development marketing would be spent, but also more discussion about funding economic development going forward.
Board members voted 4-0 during their meeting Thursday to table action on the proposal until more information is available and all five board members are present. Board member Jeanette Dewalt was absent Thursday
Mayor Corey Stutte and City Administrator Dave Ptak brought the proposal to the Sept. 9 Hastings Utility Board meeting because the financial support would come from the economic development incentive fund, which has a balance of $1.5 million and is contained within the utility department budget.
The Hastings Board of Public Works established a $5.5 million economic development incentive fund 10 years ago.
When it was set up, the economic development incentive fund had a five-year term beginning in fiscal year 2012. The $5.5 million was separated into three categories:
- $3 million from the gas rate stabilization fund for promoting economic development by encouraging the growth of existing businesses and industries and the introduction of new businesses and industries in the electric service area of Hastings Utilities.
- An additional expenditure not to exceed $500,000 from the gas rate stabilization fund for conducting publicity campaigns promoting the agricultural, manufacturing, commercial and utility resources of the Hastings community.
- $2 million constituting temporary partial electric demand rate reduction by Hastings Utilities in the electric service area.
The $500,000 and $2 million allotments since have been moved elsewhere in the utility budget.
Board Chairman Bill Hitesman said the contract should be updated and city officials need to figure out how to replenish funding.
“Before this comes back to this board, there needs to be parameters we all understand,” he said.
Ptak said on Sept. 9 when the fund was set up it didn’t meet the criteria under the Nebraska Constitution as well as a 1976 Nebraska Supreme Court case.
He said on Thursday using $50,000 for workforce development marketing is legal under state statute. When it comes to funding economic development there are legal parameters that need to be discussed.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who is a liaison to the utility board as well as a city representative on the HEDC board, said the need for workforce development marketing is driven by a lack of workforce.
“When we have situations where there’s a large closure in one of our neighboring communities, we really don’t have a vehicle, way or funding to try to promote this city as a viable place to come even though we all know there’s a lot of job opportunities here,” he said.
Also during the meeting, utility manager Kevin Johnson gave an update on employee turnover.
From September 2018 to 2021 69 employees left Hastings Utilities.
Retirees composed the largest sector of the turnover with 28 individuals. Those 28 retirees averaged 30.5 years of employment with the utility department.
“That indicates to me there is some significant time being spent,” Johnson said. “I hope the inference is we’re not forcing people out. They spent quality time here.”
Also, 13 of the employees who left the utility department transferred to the city and now are providing support services to both the utility department and city government at large.
The utility department now sits at around 180 employees.
Utility superintendents also provided strategic plan updates for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
Material availability continues to be an issue.
“It seems like everything’s in some port or some cargo ship in the ocean, waiting to be delivered,” Electric Distribution Superintendent Doug Baumgart said.
