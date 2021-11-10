The Hastings Utilities advisory board heard Wednesday from the city’s public information manager about the ways her office supports HU in its messaging to the community, particularly focusing on social media.
Amanda Scott spoke to the board at its regular November meeting at the Hastings Public Library.
“We do company newsletters. We do program updates like news, things with the solar farm and other things,” Scott told the board.
“In case there is an outage, the information gets kicked out to me and I will be able to share that on social media,” she said. “Also, whenever there are outages people are often messaging on Facebook, Twitter, things like that, so we have people to help assist them and direct them to the online outage reporting and try to keep them off the phone lines.”
In her position with the city, Scott supports many different departments of municipal government. She disseminates information on everything from Parks and Recreation programming to structure fires, along with Hastings Utilities news, working with both new media and traditional news organizations like the Tribune and area television and radio stations.
Kevin Johnson, manager of Hastings Utilities, likes the system that is in place.
“That has been a really big help for us,” Johnson said of the social media support. “We get the information out and we can control it, and we don’t have to assign it between dispatch or bring in someone else, taking it away from the phones or customer service.”
Scott went on to say that she does help people who use the app and will direct anyone where they need to go to report an outage.
“We do have radio advertisements that go out every two weeks. Also basic safety tips, if there is anything recently that is relevant we can put that in there as well to help increase safety awareness.”
