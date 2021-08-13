Hastings Utilities is budgeting major capital expenditures for Heartwell Renewables, the planned renewable diesel plant east of Hastings — but Heartwell’s expected utility need continues to grow.
The Love’s Family of Companies, Cargill and their affiliates announced in April they entered into a joint venture to produce and market renewable diesel. The joint venture is called Heartwell Renewables and will result in the construction of a new production plant east of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants, near the junction of the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads.
Lee Vrooman, Hastings’ director of engineering, said as part of a budget overview during the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday that discussions with Heartwell representatives have determined the plant’s anticipated electric need is close to double of what was talked about more than two years ago.
“There’s still some uncertainty about where they are going to land with that electric load,” he said. “We have, in the last two weeks, had some good conversations with them and have more meetings scheduled for next week. Things are picking up with them, especially utility discussions.”
The plant is scheduled to open in the middle of 2023.
A total of $4.235 million for Heartwell Renewables has been included in HU’s proposed 2021-22 budget, and $2 million more is budgeted for the following year.
Right now there is a transmission substation at WEC. Vrooman said plans call for a distribution substation being added to that and the associated feeders tying into existing substations in town and running to the project.
“Not only is it a more reliable source of power for them, but it also helps us citywide shift some of the load and redistribute where it comes from, from our current substations,” he said. “So it’s a benefit all around.”
Heartwell is forecasted to generate $3.6 million in revenue for HU in 2024.
Answering a question from board members about weighing capital planning versus revenue from developments, Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said first and foremost there is a requirement to serve.
“Our rates are set up where our returns are fair and equitable,” he said.
Heartwell is anticipated to be the city utility department’s second largest electric customer and top five for both water and sewer.
“At one point they were talking to us about a 2- to 4-megawatt (electric) load,” Johnson said. “Now we’re up to somewhere around 8-megawatt load. It’s very favorable.”
Electric rates are projected to increase by 1% for the second of three years.
Gas rates are projected to increase 3% for the second of four years.
Water and sewer rates aren’t anticipated to increase.
Those proposed rate changes are based on the 2020 gas and electric cost-of-service studies.
Similar studies for the water and sewer departments are planned this year.
“The electric and natural gas cost-of-service studies were long, long, long overdue,” Johnson said. “Water and sewer have been done more recently, in the 2010-2011 timeframe. We don’t anticipate a significant change, but it’s still a good time to conduct this study for water and sewer.”
Derek Zeisler, director of administration, said the electric wholesale market is soft right now due primarily to wind and solar, and more renewable growth planned in the Southwest Power Pool.
Johnson said the utility department is hoping the Southwest Power Pool will acknowledge that base-load units like Whelan Energy Center are needed for reliability and will compensate Hastings Utilities.
“The outlook isn’t very good, but the outlook is still possible,” he said.
The February freeze, while beneficial for electric sales and current fiscal year earnings, is an outlier.
“I want to be careful that we don’t put too much weight on the February event, both from the electric side, which is upside because we have a lot of capacity that we were able to sell into the market, but also on the gas side of it we have a lot of costs come into play,” Johnson said.
Officials plan to move $5 million of the electric revenue from February into the electric rate stabilization fund for a total balance of $7.5 million.
“That’s a hedge for us on rates down the road,” Johnson said.
The gas rate stabilization fund is budgeted to be around $6 million, which is higher than the typical electric rate stabilization fund balance because Hastings Utilities doesn’t have the ability to generate gas.
“Two, three, five years from now we could be in a situation where the electric side will need to utilize it the same way the gas side did,” Zeisler said. “If we’re unable to generate that, whether it be through regulations or other means, having that rate stabilization proved to be very positive for our customers on the gas side this last year.”
Johnson said there is a significant cost to having more generating capacity than what is typically needed.
“In February it was a benefit, but there is a cost,” he said. “You can’t wait for those one-in-25, one-in-50 year events that helped you one time because the costs eat it up year to year.”
Hastings Utilities is budgeting $15 million in electric capital projects. Besides Heartwell, another major electric capital project in the budget is $1 million for an expansion to the city’s solar field. A commercial customer has expressed interest in purchasing the remaining capacity of the city’s current solar field.
The water department is budgeting $1.7 million for new main replacements.
Brandan Lubken, superintendent of water and wastewater operations, has been in his position a little over a year. During that time he has seen firsthand the success of the city’s Aquifer Storage and Restoration Project west of Lake Hastings.
Within two months of Lubken starting, Well No. 26 was able to be converted from an ASR well, too high in nitrates, back to a municipal well.
The infrastructure is in the next budget cycle to bring Well No. 35 back into the system.
“In a year and two months, we’re looking at two wells that we’re able to utilize again,” Lubken said. “It’s good news.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.