Hastings Utility Board members discussed the latest update on the status of integrated power resource planning Thursday in their meeting at the Hastings Public Library.
Hastings Utilities had been updated on the Don Henry Power Center turbine and the latest information on it.
The plant is located along Marian Road near the BNSF Railway tracks.
“We determine that it is in very good condition. We are pleased that it is in good shape,” said Keith Leonhardt, director of capital management. “We do have a capital budget this year to upgrade the control system. That has not had a major upgrade of about 20 years. We have been negotiating with the engineering firms. They want to run a bunch of testing on the unit. They will do the analysis. They will tell us what changes need to be made and what the capital costs will be.”
As of Tuesday’s meeting, Leonhardt said officials still are evaluating the power generation units at North Denver Station and a contractor is on site.
“Those units are older units. They are natural gas. Our schedule is to try and have all of the information compiled for budget time,” Leonhardt said.
Derek Zeisler, Hastings Utilities director of administration, discussed the importance of the latest IRP information.
“Whether a decision is made with unit one 20 years or 30 years, either one, they are both 30 years older than unit two. The steps we are going through now will be important when the decision has to be made to separate these units.
“It is a good exercise, and it is something that we have to go through. Looking into the assets, we have the RFP (request for proposals) ready thanks to Lee (Vrooman) and his staff for potential to expand our current solar project.”
“There are a lot of variables, natural gas being one of them,” said Utility Manager Kevin Johnson. “Because there is a lot of variables that are in play we want to give our guys as much time as we can before we have to commit to any substantial, potential capital improvements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.