In preparation of the 2022-23 budget, the city’s director of engineering shared with members of the Hastings Utility Board ongoing and planned large capital projects at the Utility Board meeting Thursday morning.
Engineering director Lee Vrooman defined large capital projects as those costing $1 million or more.
The city previously awarded contracts for transformers, power distribution centers and switchgear for substations at the Whelan Energy Center east of Hastings, Seventh Street and B Street in the amount of $5.5 million as part of $12 million substation upgrades over the next two years.
The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The WEC substation will serve the planned Heartwell Renewables biodiesel project.
It will be brand-new and next to an existing transmission substation.
The Seventh Street substation is an addition of a transformer and switchgear. The switchgear will go into the existing building already set up for the addition.
The B Street substation is replacement of existing equipment that is at the end of its life.
“The Seventh Street and B Street substations add flexibility to our system where we can switch loads around and better serve different parts of town, especially during outages,” Vrooman said.
The city will be awarding a few more planned large capital projects yet this year in this fiscal period, but most of that will happen after Oct. 1.
“Transformers, power distribution centers, switch gear — a lot of those are 40- to 50-some week lead time,” he said. “That’s why we already have those under contract and are waiting for delivery on those.”
An electric feeder line to support the Heartwell project also is planned for $2 million.
Next year’s fiscal budget also includes $1.5 million for the continued 4.16kv to 13.8kv conversion, which has been ongoing for about 40 years.
“We’ve been working on this conversion for a lot of years and probably still have 10 years to go,” Vrooman said.
The upcoming fiscal year includes conversions in the central part of the city — from Second to Seventh streets and from Briggs to Bellevue avenues.
The North Denver Station Unit 4&5 have planned upgrades expected to cost $1 million to address cooling tower and controlling system. Turbine overhauls on both of those units were completed recently as part of the utility department’s investigation of the viability of those two units.
“It’s really too early to have an update on that, but everything looks promising so far,” Vrooman.
The WEC coal transfer tower will see $1.5 million in electrical upgrades.
Projected electrical capital budget for 2022-23 in last year’s budget was about $19 million.
Vrooman said that while it was too early in the budget planning process to know for sure, he was optimistic that it would stay around $19 million.
“I would say it would probably be somewhere in that neighborhood,” he said.
Large substation bids came in at or below estimates.
The water department will see a carryover of $2 million in the main replacement program, plus $2.5 million of new work.
The sewer department will see activated sludge basin improvements for $2 million over the next two years, plus a primary anaerobic digester, which is a $2 million carryover.
Derek Zeisler, director of administration, and Robin Ginn, utilities accounting manager, provided an updated unit sales and cost analysis for the electric department.
Prior to 2014, Hastings Utilities used generation to balance out city load.
“If we had excess we’d sell it to the market,” Zeisler said. “If we needed more to cover we would go ahead and buy it from the market.”
Then, Hastings joined the Southwest Power Pool.
Now, everything Hastings generates is sold to the market and everything needed for city load is bought back.
“So we have generation through sales, but we also have contracts for purchase power,” he said.
The plan is to update how electric sales and generation are reported to outline where each kilowatt hour comes from, providing more transparency and a report with greater context.
Except for sewer, all other utility services are cyclical with peaks and valleys depending on the season.
