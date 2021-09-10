When the Hastings City Council votes Monday on the 2021-22 Hastings Utilities budget, it will look at a 1% electric rate increase and a 3% natural gas rate increase.
The council’s special budget meeting is 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave. The council will act on the city budget as well as the utility budget
Members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 2-1 at their regular meeting Thursday to recommend approval of the utility budget. Board member Susan Meeske dissented, and Bill Hitesman and Shayne Raitt were absent.
The 2021-22 utility budget is $86.7 million.
Council members also will vote Monday on an ordinance to establish a rate rider for customers receiving electricity from the Hastings Community Solar Farm and defining terms.
The 1% electric rate increase is the second such increase in three years.
The 3% gas rate increase is the second such increase in four years.
Those proposed rate changes are based on 2020 gas and electric cost-of-service studies.
Water and sewer rates aren’t proposed to increase.
The electric rate increase isn’t across the board; it’s an average over the groups. There is no industrial increase. Commercial and residential customers will average a 1% increase.
The 3% natural gas increase is across the board.
The budget also includes customer service fee changes, which were the reason for Meeske’s objection.
Most of the biggest increases are for after-hour services, such as reconnecting or service calls. For instance, the after-hour reconnect fee off the pole is proposed to be $200, up from $100.
An after-hour service call fee is proposed to be $100, up from the current fee of $45.
Utility officials said at the August board meeting that the intent is to assess fees properly in a way that is fair for the entire ratepayer base.
Brian Strom, HU customer account manager, developed a matrix to come up with the recommended fee amount based on the number of employees involved, their hourly rate, time spent and material involved.
Meeske met with utility officials who worked on the proposed increases.
“I can tell how much effort has gone into looking at other cities, comparable fees and then taking the time to actually say ‘what is the actual cost of this?’ ” she said. “Just on the customer fees, I feel like it is a steep increase for a population of people that cannot pay for these things. I am not in favor of that. I think there are other fees that we have passed along to everybody. That is where my school of thought is — that we are penalizing people that already cannot pay.”
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson gave a third-quarter financial update.
Wholesale electric sales increased significantly above normal due to the increased revenue from the February weather event, which saw $13 million. Electric operating income through the third quarter is $14 million, which is 1,077% more than the budgeted $1.3 million.
Gas operating expenses are $12.3 million, which is 140% of the budgeted $8.8 million.
The utility department added $5 million to the electrical rate stabilization fund and used $3.75 million from the gas rate stabilization fund.
“You have great revenues and then on the gas side you just get obliterated with costs on the gas,” said Robin Ginn, utilities accounting manager. “We had huge costs and huge income.”
The cost of natural gas is trending higher.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of administration, said prices were around $2 per MMBtu going into the budget last year. Prices dropped down after the February event, but climbed back to around $3 and have been over $4 this month.
“We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “We did budget for higher gas in the budget that’s being asked for approval. Hopefully gas prices will hold a little steadier going into this winter.”
Also during the meeting, board members discussed using money not to exceed $50,000 from the utility department’s Economic Development Fund, which has a balance of $1.5 million, for workforce development marketing in the region.
