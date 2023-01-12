The frigid temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas 2022 created a challenge for Hastings Utilities, but crews, and the distribution system itself, responded well.
That is how utility department officials described the situation at the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday.
Beginning Dec. 21, there were four days of extreme cold and high winds, ending the morning of Dec. 24.
The weather conditions were not as extreme as in the cold spell in February 2021.
“But certainly just as challenging, from a natural gas perspective,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said.
City gas is provided by BP and comes from the Cheyenne hub in eastern Colorado. Gas is delivered to Hastings through the Trailblazer Pipeline and Tallgrass Interstate Pipeline.
Through hedged purchases done the prior year, Hastings has a base load volume of gas allocated it can use per day.
Monthly volumes vary due to seasonal climates and load forecasting.
When excess gas is needed in addition to the base load, swing gas can be purchased from BP at current market rates.
The objective is to purchase — called nomination — a volume as close as possible to what city will use each day.
The weather forecast also plays heavily into the potential purchases.
“If we foresee a need for increase, we can go ahead and buy some of that gas in advance,” said Derek Zeisler, director of energy production and supply.
According to numbers provided by Brian Strom, business operations analyst, the city consumed 2,335,962 CCF of gas in December 2022. The previous five-year average for December (2017-21) was 1,897,542 CCF.
One CCF equals 100 cubic feet.
The last time Hastings consumed that much gas in the month of December was in 2008 with 2,603,551 CCF.
The average gas residential customer used 100 CCF of gas in December 2022.
Average usage in 2021 was 71 CCF, and in 2020 it was 80 CCF.
Utility personnel began meeting on Dec 19 to prepare for the upcoming weather event.
Reliability was a concern for the gas supply system.
The west peak-shaving plant, which injects liquid propane into the local gas distribution center and helps shave strain on the city’s gas system during times of peak use, ensured reliability. The peak-shaving unit is manned anytime it is running.
“Things were going smooth,” Strom said.
He was notified by BP on Dec. 23 that Hastings’ gas supplies would be reduced by 22% from what was nominated.
BP issued a level one weather alert at the same time, and Don Henry Substation was called up operate for two hours as well as for time on Dec. 23 and 24.
“It was a hectic time at that point, a lot of phone calls between Tallgrass and BP to understand what’s transpired and what we could do to make sure we have enough gas for the town,” Strom said.
BP did replenish Hastings’ nomination on Christmas Day.
“The last two days were concerning, but we made it through and had enough gas to keep the heat going,” Strom said.
Hastings Utilities was in constant contact with large gas customers before and during the weather event.
“One fortunate aspect of this holiday weekend was some of the bigger gas users in town were not going to be running,” Johnson said.
Zeisler said one of the biggest differences with this event versus February 2021 was the high amount of wind during the most recent extreme temperatures.
“The wind made us use more gas, but that wind also relieved the pressure on (Southwest Power Pool) for electric generation,” he said. “So we didn’t see the electric rates spike the same way we did with the February event.”
Zeisler said the electric grid continually is challenged as other reliable units are taken offline. When the wind isn’t there, something has to make up that deficit.
“The only thing that can respond that quickly is natural gas,” he said.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who serves as a liaison to the Utility Board, lauded Strom for his work to ensure reliability within the city’s gas system during a busy time.
Strom deflected the commendations for himself, saying it was a team effort. Several members of the gas, energy supply, engineering and water departments contributed to the effort, Strom said.
“I would like to pat you all on the back, too, including everybody else who keeps maintenance,” Hartmann said.
Zeisler said it can be challenging to find support over holidays.
“We didn’t have that issue,” he said. “We had people willing to come out to make sure this works. I can’t say enough good things about the support we had going through this event.”
