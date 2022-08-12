While supplemental rate increases are proposed for Hastings Utilities electric and gas services, those increases will be leveraged with rate stabilization funds.
That was the message Utility Manager Kevin Johnson shared in reviewing the 2022-23 utility budget with members of the Hastings Utility Board at their regular meeting Thursday.
Hastings City Council members will review the utility and city budgets during their work session on Monday. Action on the budgets will be taken in September.
Johnson said weather conditions, economic challenges including rising material and energy prices, supply chain delays and fuel prices directly affected all utility operations.
Proposed increases include 3% for electric, 8% for natural gas and 5% for water, plus surcharges for industrial pollution control customers bringing waste directly to the Pollution Control Center and industrial customers with waste that requires intensive treatment.
Overall budgeted utility expenditures are $105 million. That amount takes into account a targeted 75-85% capital execution rate.
Of the proposed rate increases, 2% of the electric rate increase and 5% of the gas rate increases are supplemental rate increases, which are in addition to cost-of-service rate increases for those respective utility services based on studies conducted in 2020.
A cost-of-service study for water and sewer services was completed just a few months ago, so supplemental rate increases aren’t needed for those services.
For both electric and gas services, $2 million in rate stabilization funds will be used. That amount is nearly three times the $723,200 anticipated to come from the 2% electric supplemental rate increase and more than five times the $365,000 anticipated to come from the 5% gas supplemental rate increase.
One big capital project for multiple utility departments is the planned Heartwell Renewables biofuel plant east of Hastings. Nine million dollars has been budgeted for substation and feeder upgrades for the project.
Johnson said Heartwell Renewables provides a big opportunity for Hastings Utilities.
“As long as it progresses it’s a very good picture for us,” he said. “Almost every time we get into the real nuts-and-bolts discussions about load, the load projected increases, which is good not only for that customer, it’s good for HU. It’s good for all customers to have that revenue stream projected.”
The electric department alone forecasts $3.1 million in industrial potential growth by the end of fiscal year 2025. Industrial potential growth is forecasted for other utilities as well, with $850,000 in 2025 from water and sewer.
“With that net number it’s a pretty quick payback,” said Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering.
Utility Board Chairman Bill Hitesman asked about replenishing rate stabilization funds.
“The way to replenish it is through rates,” Johnson said.
He said if rates have to be increased, having a more stable, smaller growth over time is beneficial.
“A lot like what was done way before I got here with the (Aquifer Storage and Restoration Project), planning it well in advance, water rates were high but they were fairly consistent over time to build up that cash fund,” he said.
The infrastructure fee included within the water rate is directly related to the size of the customer’s service. For instance, the majority of residential customers have a five-eighths service line. That class of customer pays a smaller infrastructure fee than a customer with a ¾-inch service line.
“The 5% is an across-the-board average,” Johnson said. “It has different impacts based on class of customer, which is really the size of service for the customer.”
If the proposed rate increases are approved, a customer with 5/8-inch service could expect a $1.40 monthly increase in the summer months, which see more water use.
