After a three-year hiatus, a popular night of home-grown entertainment and fellowship will return to Hastings Friday for the cause of community advancement.
The 2021 Hastings Variety Show begins 7:30 p.m. at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Tables with seating for eight were sold in advance. Tickets for balcony seating will be available at the door. A cash bar will be available.
With the theme “ … And the Beat Goes On,” the variety show returns as a benefit for the Hastings Community Foundation.
Co-producers are Donna Dahlsten and Sherri Patterson, who produced the variety show annually from 2005-17.
“The music and the laughter continue even though the past couple of years have been difficult for everyone,” Dahlsten said in announcing plans for the show recently. “Our community, as well as the arts, move on — and indeed, the beat goes on.”
More than 20 local performers will be part of this year’s program.
“The show is so much fun because it’s your friends and neighbors on the stage,” Patterson said in the news release. “The amount of talent we have locally is absolutely incredible.”
According to Dahlsten, a community variety show is a way for friends, neighbors and business associates to know each other in a whole new light.
“There’s nothing quite like seeing your fellow community members singing, playing an instrument, dancing, or acting in a comedy sketch,” she said.
The event seeks to raise money for the foundation, which assists nonprofit causes throughout the community, and to raise the foundation’s profile in the public imagination.
“We are looking forward to an entertaining evening that increases awareness about the work being done by the HCF,” said Dan Peters, HCF executive director.
For further information, visit hastingscommunityfoundation.org or call the foundation office at 402-462-5152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.