The Adams County Veterans Service Office will play host to the traditional Veterans Day program at the Hastings City Auditorium Thursday.
The event begins 11 a.m. at the auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Speaker for the day will be Command Sgt. Major Rick Matticks, who recently returned from an active-duty deployment with the Nebraska Army National Guard. Matticks is an instrumental music instructor with the Hastings Public Schools.
The program also will include presentation of nine Quilts of Valor to local veterans and a presentation of patriotic music by the Hastings High School trumpet ensemble. Admission is free.
Afterward, a luncheon will be served for a free-will offering at the Disabled American Veterans Club, 302 S. Elm Ave.
