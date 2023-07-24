AYR — The Blue Valley Cemetery east of here was founded in 1919, and like so many others is the final resting place of so many members of the U.S. armed forces.
For years, their service has been marked only with metal signs posted next to their headstones.
Recognition of the sacrifice of all members of the U.S. armed forces was greatly expanded Saturday with the dedication of a new veterans memorial at the center of the cemetery.
“We are gathered here today to dedicate this memorial to all who served this great country of ours, and I wish to honor all the men and women who sacrificed so much in service to our nation. God bless them, and God bless America,” said Jerry DeMuth, the cemetery board’s president, to the gathering of nearly 50 people.
The memorial, which features a large monument, flags to all branches, a concrete pad and benches, was the brainchild of cemetery board member Daveta Brader.
After her son Brandon was killed in a farming accident in 1997, Brader and her husband, Richard, found themselves spending more time in and noticing more of the details in cemeteries.
“Then two wonderful friends of mine gave me money a couple years ago, so I asked if I could put it into a veterans’ monument fund rather than general cemetery maintenance,” Daveta said.
She had the support of the cemetery board, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars office and the community in raising more than $20,000 for such a monument and all the surrounding pieces.
“It just kind of evolved,” Brader said. “I always tell my friends that their donations were the sprinkle that started the rain.”
On Saturday, dozens of family members of those buried in the cemetery came out for the short dedication that including a singing of the Star Spangled Banner, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
“This is an especially proud moment for me as my grandfather Oliver DeMuth co-founded this cemetery in 1919 and my father Joseph DeMuth was a lifelong board member,” Jerry DeMuth told the crowd.
After the singing of the National Anthem, the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor of Hastings' First Presbyterian Church, gave the invocation.
Allen-Pickett not only paid tribute to those who lost their lives in defense of this country but to the concept of those people being forgotten to time.
“Forgive us that it only takes one generation to forget the names of those who gave their last full measure of devotion,” he said. “They become a mere statistic, a faceless casualty. Today we stand united to stop this tendency of apathy. With this memorial, we will forever enshrine the names of those who lost their lives in service to our country.”
This same concept carried over into the keynote speech of Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Ricky A. Matticks, who grew up in the area and lives only a few miles from the cemetery.
“What you have done here is so important. This memorial is a lasting legacy to those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” he said.
As a kid, Matticks said, he didn’t think much about or understand the concept of legacy or the important of the monuments and memorials that he visited with his parents.
The concept really hit home for him though when he visited Valley Forge, the winter encampment of the Continental Army in the months prior to the end of the Revolutionary War.
Matticks said he believes monuments preserve the legacy of those who deserve to be remembered like the militia members who survived the winter and came out strong to defend the concept of the American Dream then still in its infancy.
“If we ever forget their sacrifice, we will be doomed as a nation,” Matticks said. “As you understand, it is up to us to help future generations understand the importance of what they did, what they accomplished.”
The soldiers spent the winter building their own shelters while working to find appropriate clothing and food but that did not break their resolve, a resolve that would help them to win the war.
“More than likely, none of us had any connection to those who fought at Valley Forge but we are still compelled to remember them and what it meant to the development of our great nation,” Matticks said. “This memorial not only remembers the sacrifices of those buried here. It also represents those throughout our history and the making of the United States. This memorial is a reminder that we have a lot of people to thank for our freedoms today.”
Matticks joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1986. He retired recently with more than 37 years service as the command sergeant major for the 35th Infantry Division Rear Detachment in Leavenworth, Kansas. He is the music administrator and a band director for Hastings Public Schools.
Looking back at the concept of legacy, he said the making of America was and is a team effort and it is important to remember those who came before.
“What I understand now is freedom will always need defending,” he said. “This is why we must remember so future generations never forget the why. This memorial is critical to the legacy of the United States of America. You’ve done a great thing here today and I think general George Washington would be proud.”
