veteran's parade
Buy Now

In this November 2016 file photo, vehicles full of veterans drive down Hastings Avenue during the Veterans Recognition Parade in downtown Hastings. This year’s edition of the parade is 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The Hastings community will honor veterans with a pair of upcoming events.

The Hastings Veterans Recognition Dinner will be 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. The deadline to register is Oct. 26.

0
0
0
0
0