The Hastings community will honor veterans with a pair of upcoming events.
The Hastings Veterans Recognition Dinner will be 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. The deadline to register is Oct. 26.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home is the primary banquet sponsor and donated the cost of meals for 50 veterans and one guest each. The cost for other participants is $15 per person.
Then, the Veterans Recognition Parade will begin 10 a.m. Nov. 5 in downtown Hastings.
Registration is 8:30-9:30 a.m. the day of the parade at the Masonic Center. Early registration is encouraged, however.
All veterans are encouraged to walk or ride in the parade.
The parade is sponsored by the Hastings Freemasons and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Obviously, the veterans parade is to honor all of our veterans in Adams County and the surrounding areas,” organizer Phil Odom said. “The dinner is where we are honoring one representative from each branch of the service.”
He said it often is difficult to find a Coast Guard representative to participate. This year there are four marshals, one each representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.
The dinner is to honor the marshals and tell their stories.
Marshals this year include Army Capt. John W. Wood, Marine Corps Sgt. Larry Smith, Navy Petty Officer 3 Kenneth Robinson and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kent Rothfuss
“In the military, every job matters, whatever your designation might be,” Odom said. “That is why we have such a great military, is we are able to handle each function that is needed to make a military system run as efficiently as it can.”
Odom said he is honored to help coordinate the veterans recognition events each year.
“It is quite an honor to work with these guys and hear their stories,” he said. “I’ve certainly enjoying doing this for the years I’ve been part of the parade. I hope we can continue on into the future.”
The Veterans Recognition Parade began in 2005 to honor local National Guard members who were serving in Iraq.
“The first one was just to remind people in our community that there were local men and women serving in Iraq and we just needed to remember them as much as anything else because there was some 60 families here in the central Nebraska area that made up that unit that were missing a member of their family who was in harm’s way 24/7 during their year tour,” Odom said. “I think that still holds true even for today’s parade is just to remind people, while we may not, locally, have anybody as a unit in harm’s way, we’ve had a number of men and women who have served their country honorably and live and work in our community. I think that’s one of the most important things is these people came back to their community, wherever it may be and were willing to make their community better partly based off what they learned while serving in the military.”
For more information, or to register, contact the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400 or the Masonic Center at 402-462-5813 ext. 5.
