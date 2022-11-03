Honoring those who have sacrificed for the nation is the purpose of the Veterans Recognition Parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hastings.

Veterans are encouraged to walk or ride in the parade, with registration from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. Started in 2005, the annual parade is sponsored by the Hastings Freemasons and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.

