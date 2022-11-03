Honoring those who have sacrificed for the nation is the purpose of the Veterans Recognition Parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hastings.
Veterans are encouraged to walk or ride in the parade, with registration from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. Started in 2005, the annual parade is sponsored by the Hastings Freemasons and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grand marshals for the parade this year are Army Capt. John W. Wood, Marine Corps Sgt. Larry Smith, Navy Petty Officer 3 Kenneth Robinson and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kent Rothfuss.
Parade organizers honored the four during a Hastings Veterans Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home as the primary banquet sponsor.
Capt. John Wood of Hastings participated in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program in North Dakota and graduated from North Dakota State University in December 1966 before joining the U.S. Army. He trained to pilot helicopters and served as a medevac pilot through the jungles of Vietnam in 1968-69. He flew 605 hours over 757 missions and carried 1,763 injured soldiers to safety. He qualified for a belated Purple Heart after a bullet penetrated the cabin and struck his knee during one mission.
After Vietnam, Wood served in Grafenwöhr, Germany, where he was assigned to patrol the demilitarized zone for escapees from East Germany and transported soldiers injured during military battlefield maneuvers until his enlistment ended in 1970.
Sgt. Larry Smith of Hastings was raised on a farm in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1957. He joined the U.S. Marines Corps in January 1958. Smith received his basic training at Camp Pendleton, California, and received an expert marksmanship medal after achieving 245 of 250 possible points with the M1 rifle.
Smith was assigned to a communications battalion with the First Marine Division stationed at Camp Pendleton where he taught computer classes to officers. He was in charge of checking out communication and radio equipment for landings and held security clearances for sending communications when using a teletype machine. His unit served as part of a blockade of Cuba in October 1962 after Soviet missile bases were discovered on the island. He received his honorable discharge in December 1962.
Tech. Sgt. Kent Rothfuss of Hastings was born and raised in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1980 and joined the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 11, 1980. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After graduating basic training, Kent was assigned to Accounting and Finance.
During his 20 years of military service, Kent was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, Naval Air Station Keflavik in Iceland, Kelly Field in Texas, Thule Air Base in Greenland, Lajes Field in Azores, Portugal, and Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.
Petty Office 3rd Class Kenneth Robinson of Hastings was born in 1944 and raised at Ayr, where his family farmed. He graduated from high school in Blue Hill and joined the U.S. Navy in January 1964. He went to basic training in California before he was sent to a Seabee unit and then on to Vietnam.
Robinson served with the Mobile Construction Battalion 9, Advance Party, in 1965 building a base in Da Nang, Vietnam. While in Da Nang, the unit constructed the air base, roads, water system, outside fence and steel work. The unit also worked with a Marine Air Group and helped build a Navy and Marine Hospital. In December 1968, Robinson returned to the United States and received an honorable discharge.
For more information about the parade or to register, contact the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400 or the Masonic Center at 402-462-5813 ext. 5.
