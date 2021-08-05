Despite being unable to garner enough signatures to put the issue to a special election, a local citizens’ group vows to keep fighting to save the 16th Street viaduct and is asking people to contact city government officials to make their voices heard.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice met Tuesday at the C3 Hotel to discuss ways people can get involved in the process while awaiting an engineering plan to demolish the 85-year-old viaduct.
Willis Hunt, a member of the group’s board of directors, said he is expecting the city to receive engineering plans and estimates to demolish the bridge in August and encouraged people to attend the meetings to keep up with the latest information. He explained the council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month and has a work session on the third Monday.
“It’s really important that you go there,” he said. “The most effective thing you have is you — your face, your ears, your eyes, your thoughts.”
The city has the demolition of the viaduct in the proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22, which takes effect Oct. 1.
Paul Dietze, president of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, said the group has been advertising information about the viaduct and the process.
“We want you all to start contacting council members and sharing information with them,” he said. “We want to let people know we’re not going away.”
Dietze suggested people ask to be put on the council’s agenda to discuss various aspects of its decision to tear down the viaduct. A speaker has to be on the agenda unless it’s during the public hearing portion of an item already on the agenda. He suggested making the request two weeks in advance to be sure to be included.
Alton Jackson, the group’s vice president, said it’s its members’ responsibility to inform their neighbors and friends about the issue and convince them to get involved by attending meetings.
“My suggestion is we need to flood the work sessions where they would budget the money to tear the viaduct down,” he said. “We will get their attention.”
City officials say they are paying attention and have been trying to consider the opposition since it was first presented.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said the city has been transparent through the process. All council meetings and work sessions were open to the public and are available online for review.
“We haven’t hidden anything from them in terms of what it is, but for some reason they latched onto this repair for $3 million and it’s stayed there for some reason,” he said in a Wednesday morning interview.
The $3.1 million figure was the estimate from engineering firm Olsson in November 2019 to repair the east abutment, remove the southern span, wrap pillars and repair extension contraction joints.
Instead of pursuing that option, the council voted to demolish the bridge for about $1.46 million in December 2019.
Dietze, Jackson and Norm Sheets were among a group of citizens that favored the extensive repair option, which could extend the life of the existing structure 25-30 years. The group collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the council’s decision to raze the bridge.
After the petition signatures were delivered, the council decided to reverse its decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. They also agreed to put the issue on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot.
Since the repair estimate was based on a visual condition assessment of the viaduct, the city hired Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha to conduct a forensic investigation to determine a maximum bond amount to put before voters.
The report from ESI indicated that a repair wasn’t economically feasible due to the condition of the viaduct. Highlighting additional trouble spots, the ESI estimate for the project was about $7.5 million, which didn’t include costs associated with the Union Pacific Railroad.
ESI President Anthony Siahpush told the council in July that if the viaduct piers were renovated and repaired, the superstructure to the deck would have to be moved. But touching the superstructure may prompt the state of Nebraska to require the width of the bridge be brought into compliance with the current code. That would make the repair option not feasible.
Ptak said Olsson also submitted a letter deferring to the ESI report because it examined more factors.
“We had to spend some money to have the forensic done, but it basically told us we couldn’t get it done for what Olsson was doing it because (ESI) went more in depth with their examination,” he said.
Jay Bleier, the senior engineer for Olsson, told the council at its Aug. 24, 2020, meeting that their initial assessment of $3.1 million was no longer valid. Factoring in other costs such as working with the Union Pacific Railroad, permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance, he said, the costs could go up to at least $10 million.
With the new information in hand, the council approved ballot language to rebuild the bridge for no more than $12.5 million.
Ptak said the $12.5 million figure was the most that could be spent on the bridge. If the total came up less than that, he said the city would go with the lower amount.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said that if the city had put the issue before voters at $3.1 million and bids for the project came back higher than that, another bond issue vote would be required.
“If you were to put it on the ballot for $3 million when you get the engineering costs back and you put it out to bid, what happens when it comes in above that?” he said. “It causes problems down the road when people come back and say ‘OK. It’s out to bid and it’s $9 million. That’s not what we approved.’”
But the change left those who circulated the petition feeling the city had betrayed them. They believed the $12.5 million price tag was too high and protested changing the verb from “repair” to “rebuild.” They believe the viaduct can still be repaired for $3 million.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice hired Jeremy Kyncl with JJK Construction of Ceresco to assess the viaduct, who said it could be repaired for $3 million. Kyncl is a bridge contractor qualified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Stutte said they are willing to look at a cheaper option if it is presented but the city has to have engineering plans to be able to move forward.
“An opinion from a contractor is different than having engineered plans up front to be able to go out and construct something,” he said. “We would need engineered plans to be able to go out and do that.”
During the 2020 general election, voters didn’t approve the ballot initiative to rebuild the bridge. Hastings Citizens with a Voice said the ballot language was confusing because of the high price tag and the use of the word “rebuild.”
Even though the initiative failed by just 50 votes, Stutte said, voters had the opportunity to rebuild the bridge and declined to do so. He said it’s still a life and safety issue, which the council needs to address.
Ptak agreed.
“It was a safety hazard,” he said. “Olsson recognized it as a safety hazard. That’s the way we’ve always approached it, as a public safety issue.”
