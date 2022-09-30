With the deadline at hand for final completion of the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct but the work not complete, the city of Hastings is granting the request of the contractor to extend the work period to Jan. 1, 2023.
The Hastings City Council approved a $1,316,473 contract with United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 2021, for the project. United Contractors was the low bidder.
The engineer’s estimate for the project, which includes demolition of the 16th Street viaduct along with associated grading, construction of a new 16th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas avenues, sidewalks and parking areas, was $1,464,140.
According to the bidding instructions, the project was to have been substantially completed by Sept. 1. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion was to have been accomplished by Oct. 1. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
The city believed those deadlines to be reasonable at the time.
“One of the things I think that was present throughout here is that because of the proximity to the rail, they were going to have to work with getting the requisite approvals from the Union Pacific Railroad,” City Attorney Clint Schukei said. “That was one of those things that you don’t know how long that takes. They made a best guess that was reflected in their completion time. I think it’s fair to say that took a little longer than we would’ve wished for.”
The contract included the possibility for a liquidated damage penalty of $500 per day that work isn't done past the final completion date.
If the city thinks a contractor has been non-responsive and not trying to complete the work, the city has the ability to apply those liquidated damages fees.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said there are typically two reasons why liquidated damages are included in a contract. That includes an unresponsive contractor, or there are other stages included in a project that require work to be completed at a certain date.
If there are circumstances beyond the contractor’s control, however, the city has the ability not to apply liquidated damages and to agree to an extended deadline.
“In this case, United Contractors, every opportunity they had to work they were out there working,” Vrooman said.
The city isn't applying liquidated damages.
United Contractors asked for an extension to Jan. 1.
The city, under Vrooman’s guidance, granted that extension. The engineer in charge of the project, representing the city, has the authority to make that decision.
“I think they’ll be done far before that,” Vrooman said. “But they still have the portion over the tracks to complete.”
Vrooman said on past projects the city has used the threat of liquidated damages with a letter to expedite a contractor’s work to meet a contract deadline, but he doesn’t remember a time when the city actually applied liquidated damages.
The western half of the project is complete, and a new portion of 16th Street now connects St. Joseph and Kansas avenues.
Some of the eastern approach of the structure still remains.
“If winter came early and they couldn’t complete some part of it, under those kinds of circumstances, another delay or permission for that would probably be entertained,” Schukei said.
Communication with the railroad flows through the contractor. The city is just an interested third party.
“They’re the ones submitting for the permits, they’re the ones submitting their plan for how the demo would work,” Vrooman said. “All of that is contractor-to-railroad.”
Vrooman said United Contractors has done a good job relaying communication with the railroad to the city.
The contractor communicates with the railroad through a consultant the railroad has on site.
“The contractor has been very upfront with us, passing along information along the whole process of delays they’ve seen and what they’re waiting on,” Vrooman said. “They’ve been trying at every point and keeping us informed.”
