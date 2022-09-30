p10-01-22MSCviaduct1.jpg
Concrete work along 16th Street was completed after removal of the viaduct. 

With the deadline at hand for final completion of the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct but the work not complete, the city of Hastings is granting the request of the contractor to extend the work period to Jan. 1, 2023.

The Hastings City Council approved a $1,316,473 contract with United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 2021, for the project. United Contractors was the low bidder.

The remaining section of the 16th Street viaduct is photographed Thursday. 
A train travels under the remaining section of the 16th Street viaduct Thursday. 
