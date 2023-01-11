Aside from seeding and some cleanup, demolition of the 16th Street viaduct — as well as construction of a new block of 16th Street — now is complete.
“With the weather the way it is, the seeding probably won’t be able to happen until springtime now, I think, since the ground is frozen — unless we get a very mild rest of the winter,” said Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings.
The Hastings City Council approved a $1.3 million contract with United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 2021, for the project. United Contractors was the low bidder.
The engineer’s estimate for the project, which included demolition of the 16th Street viaduct along with associated grading, construction of a new 16th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas avenues, sidewalks and parking areas, was $1.46 million.
According to the bidding instructions, the project was to have been substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving. Final completion was to have been accomplished by Oct. 1. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
The city believed those deadlines to be reasonable at the time.
The city of Hastings, under Vrooman’s guidance, granted the contractor’s request to extend the work period to Jan. 1, 2023, due to delays caused by the Union Pacific Railroad. As the engineer in charge of the project, Vrooman has the authority to make that decision.
Vrooman said the contractors finished the work in late December, before the period of extreme cold.
The last portion of demolition included the northeast approach to the former structure.
“Just the sequence of work, that was the last thing they were going to do,” Vrooman said. “They wanted to get through the railroad right-of-way and all the concrete done. Really, moving of the dirt was the last item, other than seeding.”
United Contractors was a great partner for the city, he said.
“They were good to work with,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate it took a little longer than I think any of us expected to get approvals from the railroad. United Contractors was very good to work with.”
The final product looks good, Vrooman said.
“I think 16th Street there looks really nice,” he said. “It’s going to look even better when grass is up and growing and it’s green. It looks nice in that area.”
