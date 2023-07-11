A lawsuit regarding the 16th Street viaduct was closed Monday after a judge issued an order for declaratory judgment in favor of the city of Hastings.
Norman Sheets, Paul Dietze and Alton Jackson were the chief petitioners in a referendum petition calling for a special election to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct. The three are members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, which collected 3,610 signatures for the issue.
The city of Hastings filed a lawsuit March 2, 2022, in Adams County District Court challenging whether the issue was subject to referendum based on Nebraska law.
Once demolition on the viaduct began, the city filed for a declaratory judgment, saying the issue had become moot.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar held a stipulated bench trial in the matter.
Attorneys submitted stipulated facts, simultaneous briefs and subsequent rebuttal briefs. All submissions were timely made by the parties, and the last submission was received on March 31.
Farquhar took the case under advisement to review the submissions and issued an order on July 6.
In his order, Farquhar ruled that the issue was moot unless a public interest exception applied, and that such an exception did apply.
“The Court finds that this matter presents a question that is important to the interpretation of Nebraskans’ power of referendum, that it is desirable to the public and governmental agencies to have guidance, and that there is a likelihood that the interpretations of the statutory language at issue, in this case, will continue to be at controversy in other future matters,” he wrote.
With the question of mootness out of the way, Farquhar examined the merits of the city’s challenge to the referendum.
The city said the contract to demolish the viaduct wasn’t subject to referendum because of a submission limitation and the measure not being articulated.
Nebraska statute provides the same measure, either in form or in essential substance, may not be submitted more than once every two years.
The first referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct was filed Jan. 28, 2020. The current one — a modified copy of the original — was filed Dec. 13, 2021, 46 days less than two full years.
The city claimed this meant the petition was invalid.
Farquhar wrote the language in the statute is “may not be submitted to the people” within two years. The original referendum didn’t go to a vote because the petitioners agreed to rescind it after the Hastings City Council reversed the decision.
Since the initial referendum wasn’t placed on the ballot, the judge said, the two-year limitation doesn’t apply.
The city also claimed the referendum failed to specify what measure would be reversed.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
The petitioners asserted the petition speaks for itself.
Farquhar ruled that including the specific ordinance number on the petition would not have created an undue burden and ruled in favor of the declaratory judgment.
“The Court finds that the language in the referendum petition was insufficient given the circumstances to inform the City of Hastings and the general public of which ‘measure’ the Defendants sought referendum action and is therefore void,” he wrote. “In a situation when multiple ‘measures’ have been taken by a municipality relating to the same issue, a petition must provide some reference to the specific measure or measures that the referendum seeks to reverse. No issue should be submitted to the voter that lacks specificity and accurately articulates the measures to be considered.”
