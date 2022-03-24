The Adams County Clerk’s Office has verified petitioners gathered enough signatures to force a special election to prevent the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, though the status of any such vote is murky due to litigation.
Hastings City Clerk Kim Jacobitz said the city received notice Thursday afternoon that enough signatures had been verified.
In a letter dated March 24, the Adams County Clerk’s Office stated a total of 3,031 signatures were verified. Once 3,005 signatures had been counted to satisfy the required number to hold the requested special election, the remainder didn’t need to be verified.
Chief petitioners Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets brought 3,610 signatures for the referendum effort to the city on Feb. 17. The three men are members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
But the city has challenged the referendum petition in Adams County District Court, claiming it fails to specify what measure would be reversed and certain actions from the Hastings City Council aren’t subject to referendum.
In its answer to the lawsuit, Hastings Citizens with a Voice (Citizens) says the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct is subject to referendum. As to the specific measure, the Citizens assert the petition speaks for itself.
The city says that could refer to Resolution No. 2020-62, which designated the viaduct a public safety matter and ordered its demolition. Due to that designation, the city argues that the resolution isn’t subject to referendum because it relates to public safety.
The Citizens deny that the viaduct is designated as a public safety matter.
The city also claims that if the referendum is meant to target the contract to demolish the viaduct, it isn’t valid because Nebraska law says measures necessary to carry out contractual obligations aren’t subject to referendum.
In its counterclaim, the Citizens claim Resolution No. 2020-62 is a measure as defined by statute — as is the Hastings City Council’s approval of the demolition contract with United Contractors Inc.
They claim both are measures as defined by state statute. The Citizens ask a judge to find that there is a natural and necessary connection exists between the two, and that the measures are subject to referendum under statute.
The city’s lawsuit also challenges the timeframe of the referendum.
The previous referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct was filed Jan. 28, 2020. The current one — a modified copy of the original — was filed Dec. 13, 2021, 46 days less than two full years.
Nebraska statute provides the same measure, either in form or in essential substance, may not be submitted more than once every two years.
While the lawsuit awaits a hearing date, work to demolish the bridge appears to be continuing.
Last week, Hastings Utilities workers were dismantling the light fixtures along the bridge.
According to the bidding instructions, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
