Between volcanoes, the Hubble telescope and wheeled toys, the Hastings Museum has plenty of new programming this summer.
New programming opened to the public on Friday after a member celebration Thursday night.
The large-format film “Volcanoes, the Fires of Creation” features the science and culture of volcanoes.
The film descends into a volcano.
“When we’re picking a large-format film, we look at a variety of factors,” said Becky Tideman, museum marketing director. “Often what the public wants is animals and animals in their natural setting, but we can’t always lean too much into that, so sometimes it’s animals, other times we want to take you someplace you’ve never been. This film certainly hits on that. I know I personally don’t want to be on the edge of that volcano.”
The member celebration included a video presentation by Lynne Elkins, associate professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That presentation will be archived and available on the museum’s social media.
“I loved one of her comments was, ‘Why should people be interested in volcanoes? Because they’re incredibly cool, of course,’ ” Tideman said.
For the planetarium, planetarium coordinator Kirk Rosberg created “Hubble Legacy,” the first full-dome planetarium show produced in-house by Hastings Museum staff.
Rosberg used the museum’s closures during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce the show using Hubble telescope images from NASA. He was still working on it up until about four months ago, doing production work on the video.
Rosberg has wanted to write a planetarium show for many years, but never had the opportunity.
“The Hubble images really appeal to me greatly like they did for so many other people,” he said. “I thought this would be a good way to combine two of my favorite things and do it.”
The 35-minute show includes everything from the life of American astronomer Edwin Hubble, who died in 1953, to the launch of the Hubble telescope in 1990 to the images from the telescope in 2021.
The story of the Hubble combines millions of dollars, international cooperation, frustrating failures as well as breathtaking images that forever changed the way humanity understands the universe.
Rosberg will play host to a question-and-answer session following a showing of “Hubble Legacy” 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I think he’s done a wonderful job,” Tideman said of Rosberg. “The Hubble is something that people know a little bit about, but to bring his expertise to it and lay it out it isn’t just this easy road to the Hubble. The Hubble had stumbles and required tenacity, but then, boy, there was a payoff. It’s an interesting story he told and really lined it up that it can be understandable to kids or older folks.”
Also new this week is “Wheel-y Fun,” a small exhibit outside the museum’s second-floor restrooms.
It is the first exhibit assembled by Dan Brosz, who started in December 2021 as the museum’s curator of collections.
“Wheel-y Fun” features five artifacts — wheeled toys — as well as photos depicting children playing with wheeled toys.
Brosz described “Wheel-y Fun” as an experiment that allowed him to get acclimated with the museum’s collections and put together an exhibit that fit the museum’s ongoing theme “Year of Fun and Games.” Hastings Museum also currently has the “Let’s Build” Lego exhibit on display as well as “The Games People Play.”
The space where “Wheel-y Fun” is on display was once used a second-floor reception area.
“There’s only five artifacts in here but it kind of helps fill the area and open it up,” Brosz said.
All the artifacts and images are pre-1950.
Artifacts on display in “Wheel’y Fun” include wagons and tricycles.
Brosz was most impressed by the 1913 child’s farm wagon made by the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Co.
“I’ve been in museums for a few decades now and have not come across one like that,” he said. “The more I dug into it, these were pretty common.”
Tideman said “Wheel-y Fun” is appropriate given the space and the season.
“I’m just appreciative Dan was able to pull it together so quickly, so perfectly on theme because it’s summer,” she said.
For more information go to hastingsmuseum.org.
