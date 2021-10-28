Virgil Klein of Hastings has been an integral part of the county court system for 15 years, though he only serves in a volunteer capacity as part of his retirement.
As a bailiff, Klein helps staff manage various aspects of the courtroom.
He helps maintain decorum in the courtroom, making sure hats are off and cellphones are silenced. He helps improve the flow of paperwork between the courtroom and office. He serves as liaison between the judge and staff or parties in the cases. He protects jurors from outside influences during jury trials.
“It’s interesting to see exactly how the court system operates,” he said. “What you see on television is nothing like what the local court system actually is.”
Klein said he was looking for something to occupy his spare time after retiring as a financial planner. His brother was a police officer, which gave him an interest in the court system. When he saw an article in the newspaper about bailiffs, he decided to check it out.
He said the justice system is something everybody should see at least once and he continues to find it interesting.
“The court staff is really wonderful to work with,” he said. “The judges are all really good people.”
He said it’s satisfying to be able to help the general public navigate the area and explain where they need to go.
“It’s been enjoyable over the years,” Klein said. “It’s not a hard job but I think it’s important to the county.”
And court officials agree.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead said he appreciates the way Klein understands scheduling and helps keep things moving in the courtroom.
“He talks to litigants in the hall so we keep order in the courtroom,” he said. “I love having Virgil here.”
Adams County Clerk Magistrate Tom Hawes said bailiffs like Klein are a vital component to a smoothly running courtroom.
“They are a tremendous help,” Hawes said. “They keep the court day moving for us.”
The volunteer bailiff program began in 1998, implemented by Judge Daniel Bryan. Bailiffs wear attire appropriate for the courtroom and are provided a blazer to wear while on duty.
Hawes described the position as geared toward retired people with extra time to offer. He’s seen volunteers from all walks of life, including retired teachers, law enforcement officers and nurses.
There are six bailiffs right now, but Hawes would like to increase that to nine or 10 so each won’t need to come to court more than a couple times a month.
Since it’s a voluntary position, the schedules are flexible. It can easily fit in with other activities or appointments, but usual hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We work with their schedules,” Hawes said. “We appreciate their willingness to give us a hand. We try to keep it to once or twice a month.”
Anyone interested in volunteering as a county court bailiff can contact Hawes at 402-461-7143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.