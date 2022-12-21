The Community Impact Network and Central Community College will be hosting several free tax preparation clinics in January and February and volunteer tax preparers are needed to help. No experience required. All training provided. Volunteer once or several times. Go to https://bit.ly/VITAHastings or contact 402-461-8417 for more information.
Volunteer Tax Preparers Needed
Tony Herrman
