Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.