A new, volunteer-driven effort is coming to the area to prepare tax returns for low- to moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities and taxpayers who speak limited English.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is launching in Hastings in February and will be one of the first sites outside of Lincoln and Omaha. The VITA Program will match volunteer, certified tax preparers with qualified individuals.
The VITA clinics will offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own returns, including those who generally make $54,000 or less.
“There are hundreds of area residents who qualify for tax credits but do not receive them,” said Brady Rhodes of the Community Impact Network. “Helping people navigate and complete their tax returns helps ensure they are getting these valuable credits and not leaving money on the table.”
However, the clinics need volunteer tax preparers to function, and there still is a significant need.
“Volunteers do not need previous tax preparation experience, and there are a variety of ways to get trained to prepare the basic returns people need help with,” said Rhodes. “This is a great opportunity to provide a short-term service that makes a real difference with individuals and families.”
Interested potential volunteers can call United Way at 402-461-8412.
The VITA clinics are organized by the Community Impact Network, in partnership with the United Way of South Central Nebraska, Central Community College and the Tax Clinic Alliance of Nebraska. The clinics will be held 6-8 p.m.on Wednesdays at Central Community College and 9:15-11:15 a.m. Saturday mornings at the Hastings Public Library.
