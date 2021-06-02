Participants in the Half Hastings half marathon and 5k races likely will see hot temperatures on Saturday morning.
The forecasted high on Saturday is nearly 90 degrees. Temperatures probably won’t be that hot yet when the half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5k starts at 8:30 a.m., however.
“It’s going to be a warm, summer race, that’s for sure,” race director Mike Florek said.
Half marathon runners hit water stops eight times on the half marathon course. There are six water stations, two of which runners go by twice.
While Saturday will be warm for runners, Florek said, the temperature will be perfect for spectating. With much of the half marathon course on residential streets, he said, the race is ideal for community participation.
“It’s going to be a gorgeous day,” he said. “Find a neighbor that lives on the route or find a place in the park. If you have time to make a sign, great. If you just want to sit out in your chair and watch people run by, great. If you can make a little bit of noise and cheer the runners on, that would ideal.”
The deadline to register for both races is midnight on Thursday and can be done at halfhastings.com.
Volunteers are needed, as well. Potential volunteers can send a message to race organizers through the “contact us” link at halfhastings.com and include their contact information and time of availability.
“We will hopefully find a place for you to be,” Florek said.
Potential volunteers also can contact Florek at 402-519-0812.
About 150 volunteers are needed.
“Volunteering can range from a short time at a street intersection stopping traffic to assisting at a water station to handing out medals at the finish to even helping pick things up at the very end and putting them back in the truck,” Florek said.
There were 286 people registered by late morning on Tuesday: 133 for the half marathon and 153 for the 5k.
Among those registered are one runner from Arizona, eight from Colorado, two from Iowa, two from Illinois, one from Indiana, three from Kansas, one from Michigan and one from Tennessee.
“It’s typical that we’ll have some different (states),” Florek said.
The courses will remain unchanged from past years with the half marathon starting at the Hastings Middle School and generally weaving east across town and including most parks.
The 5k starts at the Osborne Sports Complex and stays near Hastings College.
The finish line for both races is at Lloyd Wilson Field.
In addition to the half marathon and 5k, there is also a kids’ obstacle run, which begins 9:30 a.m. at the Hastings College practice fields near Lloyd Wilson Field.
Florek said the course is ideal for children ages 3-7.
“It’s definitely geared for young kids,” he said. “If you’re a 10-year-old it’s not going to be challenging and if you’re a 2-year-old somebody’s going to have to hold your hand. That’s going to be a little young.”
The obstacle run is free. Registration happens on site.
Florek recommended showing up around 9 a.m.
“You wouldn’t want to be too early with a little kid, but showing up at 9:30 will be chaos time,” he said.
There are no COVID-19 restrictions for Half Hastings, which wasn’t held as an in-person event last year.
“We will encourage people that are uncomfortable, if they want to wear a mask until they start they sure can,” Florek said.
Both races are chip timed.
“So if someone wants to stay away from the crowd and start at the end, they can certainly isolate real easily,” he said.
Due to the nature of the event, social distancing is easy for volunteers.
“Most of our volunteers will be working in isolated places on their own or in their own family group,” Florek said. “Close contact with other people is not what happens in our event.”
