Recalling childhood memories, Dick Urwin of Hastings was glad to be able to give back to the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program Tuesday evening at the Adams County Fairgrounds activities building by helping to pack food into boxes that will be distributed to families in need this holiday season.
Urwin’s family benefited from the program as they didn’t have much expendable cash for Christmas presents.
He was thankful for the gifts offered through the program, but especially appreciated the supplies for a holiday meal.
“We were excited to get the turkey,” he said. “They did this for me, so I wanted to pay it back.”
Urwin was among several first-time food-packing volunteers this year.
Fellow first-timer Roger Souchek of Ayr is recently retired and was happy to be able to make it out.
While he was working as an anesthesiologist, he was usually too busy during the holiday season to be able to help with the program.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s the reason for the season.”
John and Marsha Nelson of Hastings wanted to help pack boxes for the first time and were glad to hear about it beforehand.
Often, they didn’t realize when it was happening until it was over.
“It’s another way to add on to our donation to Goodfellows,” John said.
While several Tribune employees and their families help pack the boxes on an annual basis, the extra sets of hands make the work go quickly.
Along with individuals, groups including Conway Pauley & Johnson P.C., the Hastings TeamMates program and the Hastings High School chapter of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) volunteered to help.
Laura Beahm, a Tribune photographer who helps organize the Goodfellows drive, said it’s nice to have a mix of newcomers and experienced hands to distribute food into the boxes.
“They just jump in and do what needs to be done,” she said.
Nearly 550 boxes were filled with a variety of food. Organizers include fixings for a holiday meal as well as other supplies for meals through the week.
Goodfellows will be helping a total of 210 households this year with each receiving two to four boxes, depending on the size of the family.
On Wednesday, lightweight grocery items will be added to the boxes as well as toys for families with young children.
Volunteers will deliver the boxes to families Saturday morning.
Hastings’ Goodfellows program is organized by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune to serve individuals and families in need during the holiday season.
The program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune Publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families. As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Donations to Goodfellows are being accepted at the Tribune office, 908 W. Second St.; by mail at P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902; or online at hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.