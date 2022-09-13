MINDEN — Inch by inch, a pair of area volunteers meticulously work to bring life back to wooden animals that carried children around a 19th-century carousel for decades at Harold Warp Pioneer Village here.

Jo Ann Weisman of Holdrege and Brad Roberts of Axtell are using their woodworking skills to restore animals once used as conveyances for the merry-go-round, but that have long since fallen into disrepair. The brightly colored animals are mostly horses since they were the most popular for children to ride in the carousel’s heyday, but others such as a giraffe, goat and pig are included in the restoration project. There are 33 animals all together, but they don’t all go on the carousel.

0
0
0
0
0