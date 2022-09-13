MINDEN — Inch by inch, a pair of area volunteers meticulously work to bring life back to wooden animals that carried children around a 19th-century carousel for decades at Harold Warp Pioneer Village here.
Jo Ann Weisman of Holdrege and Brad Roberts of Axtell are using their woodworking skills to restore animals once used as conveyances for the merry-go-round, but that have long since fallen into disrepair. The brightly colored animals are mostly horses since they were the most popular for children to ride in the carousel’s heyday, but others such as a giraffe, goat and pig are included in the restoration project. There are 33 animals all together, but they don’t all go on the carousel.
They started the project in February, but they have no idea on how long the project will take. They are looking for volunteers willing to help in the process.
Weisman says each animal is its own work of art, hand-crafted by artisans of old.
“It’s really a personal thing to have art that is neglected,” she said. “They were warping from being out in the rain.”
Decades of neglect and exposure to the elements left the animals faded and falling apart. Some are missing legs or other parts that have to be reconstructed and attached.
Each of the wooden animals presents a unique challenge to the artisans as they strip away old paint to examine the surface beneath. Hand tools are used to avoid causing any further damage.
“The first thing is do no harm,” Weisman said. “They’ve already been through a lot. It’s long and tedious, but it’s rewarding.”
Roberts said that the basswood horses are hollow to make them lighter and save on the wood needed for construction. They originally were pieced together with notches and pegs, foregoing the use of nails or screws. Even with that, each animal weighs 200-300 pounds.
Weisman said Grayson Tool in Minden has made three stands to hold the hefty animals and has offered to make 11 more to aid in the restoration process.
Each animal is given a name to personalize the process and help the restorers keep track of them instead of using numbers.
They remove any foreign substances that may have been used to patch up the animals in the past, such as nails, tar or auto body putty. After that, they sand and apply primer paint to the animals. They plan to use three coats of primer, two coats of paint and two coats of varnish to help protect the animals from being damaged in the weather.
“I love the fact that I’m breathing new life into something that is 120-130 years old,” Roberts said. “It’s fun to think you get to make it last another 100 years.”
Weisman said they are using paint colors that would have been used during the time the horses were constructed to remain authentic.
This is a passion project for Weisman.
“I’ve loved carousels since I was 8 years old,” she said. “It’s making something whole again.”
The Armitage-Herschell carousel may have been built as early as 1879. Its early history is unclear, but the carousel was used in Pontiac, Illinois, from 1905-55. The vintage merry-go-round then was brought to Pioneer Village, where it has stayed since.
Through the years, the carousel has served as a signature attraction for children. The whistle on its steam engine once could be heard all over Minden.
Roberts operated the carousel when it was last in operation around 2004-2005.
“When they hear the whistle, they knew the carousel was ready to run,” he said. “It was a good draw for the museum. It’s something that’s unique.”
Along with children, he was amazed by the number of people from coast to coast who were enthralled with the steam-powered carousel. Instead of individually moving up and down as with modern carousels, this merry-go-round uses a track to create the motion.
“This is something that needs to be taken care of,” he said.
After 2005, Roberts said, museum operators sent hired hands home over the winter before the wooden animals on the carousel were put into storage. They were left out for at least 15 years, the last time the merry-go-round was operable.
Matters got worse when a tree fell on the gazebo roof and water leaked onto the horses even more.
Roberts said he was interested in the operation of the carousel and even crafted a small decorative one at his home. As the son of a carpenter, he’s never passed on a woodcrafting project and was ready to help once he learned Pioneer Village leadership wanted to restore the iconic attraction to service.
Minden banker Larry Wilcox is president of the Pioneer Village board and said the board started a revitalization project at the village about 18 months ago. Since that time, more than 120 volunteers have stepped up to provide assistance.
The board is committed to restoring the carousel to prominence, Wilcox said.
“It’s a high point of walking into the museum area,” he said. “It’s surprising how many people heard the steam engine whistle as kids.”
Wilcox is thankful for the efforts being put forth by Weisman and Roberts, as well as other volunteers who installed a new gazebo roof and are working to repair the carousel structure.
A group called A Year to Volunteer travels around the United States in their recreational vehicles to volunteer on various publicly owned or nonprofit projects. The Y2V group has donated 2,500 volunteer hours at the museum painting and repairing buildings, including the carousel.
“It’s really shaping up,” Wilcox said. “We’re looking to basically enclose it to keep the dust and leaves out of it but have it exposed for the public.”
After the carousel is repaired, the next step will be to examine the steam engine and determine whether it can be made operable, he said. As a steam engine, there are many restrictions in its use to prevent too much pressure from building up in the engine and causing an explosion.
To raise money to repair the engine and fund other projects around the museum, Pioneer Village is having an online auction through Big Iron Auctions (https://www.bigiron.com) to sell off excess inventory. The auction ends Thursday.
“Nothing is being sold out of the museum,” Wilcox said. “We had some extra items in storage and thought it would be good to get these back into circulation. Somebody can get some good use out of them still.”
