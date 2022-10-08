Supporters of the voter ID initiative on Nebraska’s general election ballot argue the action is needed to ensure confidence in the election process, but opponents say it is an answer in search of a problem and could harm certain groups of voters.
Members of the Hastings League of Women Voters held a forum about Initiative Measure 432 on Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
Initiative 432 would amend Article I of the Nebraska Constitution to require voters to present valid photo identification to vote. The Nebraska Legislature would be responsible for passing legislation to implement the requirement.
MaryLee Moulton, co-president for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, spoke against Initiative 432.
The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and doesn’t take positions on candidates, but it does take positions on issues.
The League of Women Voters of the United States was formed to educate women about the importance of voting. The organization was formed in 1920 in conjunction with the 19th amendment, which guarantees American women the right to vote.
“We probably studied no issue more than voting rights,” Moulton said.
The League of Women Voters believes voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed, which Moulton said separates voting from other activities that require photo ID, such as boarding an airplane.
“That’s why we take a position against voter ID, because it interferes with a fundamental right,” she said.
Hastings League of Women Voters worked to recruit a supporter of Initiative 432 to speak during the forum.
Judy Reimer, co-chair of Hastings League of Women Voters’ forum committee, said every Initiative 432 supporter contacted either had a scheduling conflict or didn’t respond.
So Reimer collected information about Initiative 432 as well as previously reported statements from supporters.
Citizens for Voter ID led the campaign in support of Initiative 432. The ballot initiative was filed by state Sen. Julie Slama; Republican National Committeewoman Lydia Brasch; and Nancy McCabe, former state senator and former Douglas County Republican Party chairwoman.
According to The Associated Press, voter identification legislation was introduced into the Nebraska Legislature at least seven times during previous legislative sessions, but none of the bills passed.
“What’s clear to me, after working on this issue as a state lawmaker, is that Nebraskans want Voter ID, and special interests do not,” Slama said in a quote Reimer presented. “The special interests may have influence in the Capitol, but the voters and Nebraska’s Second House will have the last word. That’s why we are taking this straight to the people.”
Slama acknowledged Nebraska has no history of voter fraud, but she said constituents in her rural, conservative district wonder why the state doesn’t have a measure that is Republican orthodoxy elsewhere.
As of 2022, 21 states required a photo voter ID to vote in person. An additional 14 states required a non-photo ID to vote in person.
Nebraska was one of 15 states without an ID requirement.
Hastings League member Belva Junker said as someone who used to work for the state of Nebraska, she helped people obtain photo identification “so they could get on with their life.”
She also has worked as a poll worker. She said it was much easier to check off incoming voters who had their voter postcard with the voter’s name included.
The Citizens for Voter ID website states: “We are doing this to make sure that not only do elections in Nebraska stay free and fair, but to ensure voters have confidence in our election process.”
But Moulton said that is unnecessary.
She said voter ID law is an answer in search of a problem, stating 25 million ballots have been cast in Nebraska between primary and general elections during the last 50 years.
She said there have been no prosecutions for voter impersonation during that time.
“This isn’t an overriding issue,” she said.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen has said there was no voter fraud in Nebraska during the 2020 election.
“In fact, the 2020 election was probably the best-run election in the history of the state,” Moulton said. “He’ll be the first to tell you that.”
She said there have been studies that estimated the voter ID requirement would cost $3 million to institute. That estimate includes the cost of photo ID for eligible voters who don’t already have one, plus a voter education campaign to explain the new law to the public.
“It’s going to cost money to Nebraska taxpayers, again, to fix a problem that doesn’t exist,” she said.
A lot of picture IDs don’t contain the holder’s home address and thus can’t be used as voter ID.
A voter could look different on election day than when the photo was taken, through physical changes such as facial hair.
“If you have long poll lines to begin with, they could get even longer,” Moulton said.
Voters could be turned away.
“If you don’t look like your ID they’re going to say, ‘You can’t vote,’ ” she said.
Moulton argued voter ID laws could complicate things for certain groups of voters who don’t already have valid photo IDs, including the elderly, college students, individuals who don’t drive, disabled individuals and returning service members without permanent housing.
“It’s really a serious issue because we’re talking about abridging someone’s fundamental rights,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.