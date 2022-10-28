Adams Central voters will decide between three incumbents and one challenger for the district’s school board in the Nov. 8 general election.
Current school board members Greg Mucklow, David Johnson and Tim O’Dey are seeking re-election. Newcomer Derek Uhrmacher is hoping to join the board for his first term of office.
Voters will select three of the four candidates to serve for the next four years. Continuing members not up for re-election this year are Janice Niemeyer, Chad Trausch and Chris Wahlmeier.
Greg Mucklow of Hastings is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with Mucklow Counseling Services. He works with older teenagers and adults struggling with addiction.
He and his wife, Shauna, have two children, ages 17 and 13.
Mucklow originally decided to join the board after working with the district on the bond issue for the one-site elementary school. Through that process, he learned more about the school and wanted to continue helping as a board member.
“Over the past four years, we’ve had quite a few challenges with the pandemic and everything else going on,” he said. “We’ve also made a lot of progress in building projects and educational things like becoming a High Reliability School. I’d like to continue that.”
With growing inflation and property assessment increases, Muckow said money is on people’s minds. He believes the board attempts to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer funds.
“We need to be as responsible as we can with taxpayer’s dollars,” he said. “There’s always that balance of what the school needs and what the school wants.”
David Johnson of Hastings is the administrator for Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska. He and his wife Kristen have four children, a 31-year-old daughter and 20-year-old triplets.
Johnson initially decided to run for the board eight years ago to help improve the facilities and educational experience for the district’s grade school students.
“Since then, I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to continue serving the patrons of the district and working alongside the rest of the AC board as we continually look at ways to sustain and improve the experience for students,” he said. “I am very proud of the Adams Central and its rich history and enjoy serving its patrons, staff, students, and families.”
Johnson describes himself as a good listener, problem solver and communicator, as well as an optimistic person. He said that even in difficult times or challenging situations, it’s always important to maintain a positive, and optimistic manner.
He hopes to remain on the board to continue assisting the district.
“We need to continue to ensure a safe environment for our students while providing a well-rounded education and activity experience,” he said. “We also need to remain fiscally responsible while investing in our near-term and long-term future.”
Tim O’Dey of Hastings is a strategic initiatives engineer at Royal Engineered Composites in Minden. He and his wife Pam have five children, ages 33, 22, 20, 18 and 16.
Having lived in the district and attended Adams Central himself, O’Dey wanted an opportunity to get involved with Adams Central at the board level while his children were going through the system.
“Providing a quality education to the kids of our district is important to both their future and to the future of our community and society,” he said.
O’Dey said he brings a calm demeanor and an analytical approach toward problem solving to the board. He believes his knowledge of the history of Adams Central and understanding of the culture of the community provide a good perspective on ways the school should position itself to continue providing a quality education going into the future.
“The facilities, opportunities and the education that we provide our students is really remarkable,” he said. “It is a product of the work and vision of past and current Adams Central boards and administrations coupled with support from the community. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to be a part of building on the strong foundation that exists with the Adams Central school district as it moves into the future.”
Derek Uhrmacher of Ayr is a farmer on his family’s land. He and his wife Stephanie have two children living at home, ages 9 and 3.
Uhrmacher decided to enter the race to bring an outside opinion to the board.
“As a parent, I wanted to have a little more say on what’s going on in the school,” he said. “I wanted to be a voice for other parents.”
He said parents have to be willing to step up and take action to serve in groups like the school board if they want input on how things are done.
While he doesn’t have any specific complaints about the school, he feels a new voice on the board could be beneficial.
“I love this school and love this district,” he said. “I don’t want to see anything change about it.”
