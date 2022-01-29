Having gone through the 2020 Census and ensuing redistricting, some voters in Hastings and Adams County may be going to a different polling place during election season.
Matthea Niemoth, Geographic Information Systems assistant for Adams County, spoke about the redistricting process and potential polling place changes during a Hastings League of Women Voters forum Friday on Zoom.
Niemoth started working for Adams County in November 2021.
She previously worked about three years as a GIS technician for gWorks. Adams County contracted with gWorks to do the county’s redistricting.
Niemoth handled redistricting for Adams County while she worked for gWorks.
Redistricting is done every 10 years following the census. Redistricting changes the boundaries of all political subdivision districts with the goal of splitting the population as evenly as possible.
In Adams County, the Juniata and Verona precincts were combined, as were the Blaine and Pauline precincts.
Several precincts within Hastings were consolidated.
“We did that partly because it’s easier for the clerk to be able to develop ballot splits with fewer precincts,” Niemoth said.
For each combination of districts and precincts the county produces a unique ballot, which is considered a ballot split.
“So, the more lines that match up the easier it is,” she said.
New polling locations haven’t been finalized yet. Once they are finalized, the updated polling locations will be listed under the “where to vote” link on the Adams County website.
“Because we changed precincts quite a bit there’s probably quite a few voters who have a different precinct and they might have a different polling location,” Niemoth said.
If a voter does have a different polling location, a card detailing the new location will be mailed to him or her.
Some polling places include two precincts. Niemoth said there are several reasons for this, including population, location or availability of a building.
When it comes to the Nebraska Legislature, Adams County still is in District 33. Following the redistricting last year, however, District 33 now includes all of Adams and Kearney counties and most of Phelps.
District 33 previously included Adams and southern Hall counties.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, all county election offices will accept early-voting applications up to 120 days prior to a statewide primary, general election or special election.
With a May 10 primary election, Jan. 10 was the first day someone could register to vote for the primary.
The last day to register for in-person voting is May 2.
Early, in-person voting starts April 11.
Regular, early-voting ballots aren’t sent out or voted until at least 35 days before a primary or general election and 15 days prior to all other elections. All early-voting ballots whether delivered in-person or carrier to the county dropbox or by mail must arrive by the close of polls on the day of the election.
“Not everyone will receive an application for a mail-in ballot,” Niemoth said. “You do have to request that.”
