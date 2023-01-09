The Adams Central Board of Education took another step in a multiphase project to develop a sports complex at the school during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
Members of the board unanimously approved a proposal to work with W Design Associates for architectural and engineering services during the school’s outdoor facilities update.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the proposal covers upcoming years, though some items involved in the first phase of the project, such as adding new lights and scoreboard, won’t require an architect. Later phases, such as replacing the grass field with artificial turf, would need architectural services.
If the school board elects to forgo further changes, Scott said, W Design will be paid only for services rendered.
Monday’s meeting also marked the debut of newcomer Derek Uhrmacher, who replaced Greg Mucklow on the board.
Uhrmacher, who swore an oath of office to officially join the board, said he was excited and nervous to start on the board.
“We’re excited to have you here,” Board President Dave Johnson said. “We welcome your input on the board.”
Board member Chris Wahlmeier motioned to keep the same slate of officers on the board, and the motion was seconded by Tim O’Dey.
The board unanimously voted to have Johnson continue to serve as president, with Chad Trausch as vice president, O’Dey as secretary and Janice Niemeyer as treasurer.
Johnson appointed Uhrmacher to the standing committee assignments that had been occupied by Mucklow. Uhrmacher will be on the Citizenship/Americanism, Negotiations and Legislative committees.
The board also heard notice of a $500,000 settlement to be paid by the district’s risk liability pool through the Nebraska Association of School Board. The claim was asserted for injuries student Jonathan Nitzel sustained from an accident on Oct. 28, 2021.
In other business, the board:
- Adopted an order of business for its meetings.
- Approved the current board policies and regulations.
- Selected Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth in Grand Island as school auditor.
- Selected the Hastings Tribune as the local newspaper for publication of record.
- Selected Perry, Guthery, Hasse & Gessford as the district’s attorney.
- Chose Adams County Bank and Five Points Bank as official depositories of school funds.
- Accepted the resignation of Dan Lonowski after 29 years of service to the district.
- Accepted the resignation of Nicole Miller after seven years of service to the district.
- Heard a review of the district’s technology plan.
The next regular meeting will be Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
