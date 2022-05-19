Jerry Wallace, who has served as campus president at Central Community College-Hastings for the past three years, will step down June 30 to take the presidency of a community college in Virginia.
Wallace’s resignation was announced Thursday afternoon in a news release from CCC.
He will become president of Danville Community College in Danville, Virginia.
Wallace became campus president in Hastings on May 20, 2019. He succeeded Bill Hitesman upon Hitesman’s retirement.
Central Community College serves a 25-county area and has campuses in Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus; centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington; and the Ord Learning Center.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the Hastings Campus, academic divisions and CCC’s 25-county service area for the past three years,” Wallace said in the news release. “I am very proud of the impact CCC has had on the Hastings community. I place great value on the experiences and knowledge gained working directly with CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall and leading a campus. My professional success is directly related to the leadership, awareness and encouragement received while working at CCC.”
CCC did not announce its next steps for finding Wallace's replacement.
Wallace hails from Muskegon, Michigan. He holds a doctorate of education in leadership and management from St. Thomas University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University; a master of business administration degree from Maryville University in Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in science from Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
He began his career in K-12 schools in Michigan, then went on to college positions in Odessa, Texas; Montgomery, West Virginia; and Muskegon, Michigan.
At the time of his hiring for CCC, he was dean of Workforce, Technical and Community Education at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia.
In a May 12 news release announcing Wallace’s hiring in Danville, Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, said Wallace was hired from a field of 63 candidates following a national search.
“The Danville community is working hard to become a national, if not global, leader in advanced manufacturing,” DuBois said. “With Jerry Wallace’s leadership, Danville Community College will be a leader and dependable partner in that effort, creating the training opportunities the community needs to attract and retain businesses. Jerry offers impeccable workforce development credentials and experience.”
Wallace will become the Danville college’s seventh president when he begins work in July.
“I’m very excited to join the Danville community and to lead DCC with a focus on student success and economic development-driven workforce development,” Wallace said in the Danville news release. “I look forward to working with the college’s faculty and staff as we find ways to continually improve how we serve our students and broader communities.”
Danville Community College’s service area includes the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County and Halifax County.
