Education was a passion of billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott Jr., proven by his efforts as a benefactor of Hastings College.
Scott, former chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, died Saturday at age 90.
Scott had a long history of providing support to Hastings College and its students, as recently displayed through the 2019 expansion of a renewable scholarship program with a new program called Scott Scholars.
The program, funded by the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation of Omaha, allows seven high-achieving high school students each year to receive a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees plus room and board. It also includes a $2,000 travel stipend per student to help cover costs to attend a conference, fund a research project or support an internship.
Dave Rippe, director of the Scott Scholars program, said the goal of the program is to create career-ready graduates. The hope is the graduates will stay and work in Nebraska, primarily in the areas of business and science.
“One of the great passions of Mr. Scott was education,” Rippe said. “His belief was that the American Dream was opportunity, and that is enabled by education.”
During one of the meetings with scholarship winners, Rippe said, Scott said that he viewed the scholarships as investments. Rippe said that viewpoint empowers students to see their value to the world.
“He was just a great believer in the power of education and a great proponent for our youth here in Nebraska,” he said. “It’s very evident from where the foundation places its time and resources that education was a great priority for Mr. Scott and his foundation.”
From 1982 to 1997, Scott served on the Hastings College Board of Trustees and the Hastings College Foundation Board of Directors. He chaired Hastings College’s Board of Trustees from 1988-94.
During his tenure as a trustee, he established the Walter Scott Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund, a full-tuition scholarship for students with superior academic and leadership potential. That scholarship was expanded in 2019 thanks to a $5 million commitment from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation to become the Scott Scholars program.
In 2014, Scott received an honorary doctorate in business administration for his distinguished service to the college. In 1998, he was named to the Pro Rege Society, the college’s highest non-academic honor.
Hastings College’s Scott Studio Theatre is named in honor of Suzanne and Walter, and Scott gave generously to several major capital projects at the college, including construction of the Morrison-Reeves Science Center.
Scott grew up during the Great Depression after being born in Omaha in 1931 and graduated from Benson High School in Omaha. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Colorado State University. In 1953, he joined construction and mining giant Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc.
In 1954, he entered the U.S. Air Force, serving as an air installation officer and inspecting road and runway construction. Upon completing his service, he rejoined Kiewit. He was elected executive vice president in 1965; president in 1979; and, after Peter Kiewit’s death later that year, board chairman.
Scott also was a director of Berkshire Hathaway, MidAmerican Energy Holdings and Valmont Industries. He is active in community affairs and a director or board chair of numerous nonprofits. On the national level, he was director and former board chair of the Horatio Alger Association and was a member of the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress.
He and Suzanne also gave large sums to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Colorado State University. Sections of the Joslyn Art Museum and Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha are named in honor of the Scotts’ giving. Scott also was a longtime supporter of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, where the large aquarium is named in honor of him and his wife.
Scott had four children: Karen Dixon, Sandy Parker, Amy Scott and W. David Scott. David Scott, a 1985 graduate of Hastings College, also served as a Hastings College trustee and as a member of the college foundation board. Suzanne, Scott’s late wife, had two children: Robert Singer and William Singer.
