Hastings police arrested a 45-year-old Hastings man Thursday following a nearly five-hour standoff in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Capt. Michael Doremus with the Hastings Police Department said an officer attempted to make contact with two individuals in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue about 12:40 p.m.
Doremus said officers determined one of the individuals matched the description of William Packer, who has several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Packer fled from officers on foot and was believed to have entered a residence at 315 N. Saunders Ave.
Officers surrounded the residence, with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.
Due to the possibility of weapons being inside the residence and an officer not seeing Packer enter, officers obtained a search warrant before approaching the property.
The search warrant was served about 5:30 p.m. with aid from the HPD tactical team. Officers deployed chemical munitions inside the house and Packer surrendered almost immediately, leaving the house of his own accord.
