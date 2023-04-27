Hastings City Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was excited to share news of the city’s hike and bike trail being extended into the southern portion of the city.
Beahm and Councilman Steve Huntley, the two Ward 1 representatives on the council, conducted a town hall meeting Thursday evening at Lincoln Park Fire Station. The pair answered questions and listened to concerns from the public for nearly 90 minutes.
Beahm said the council received a recent update from Jeff Hassenstab, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, about Phase 4A of the Pioneer Spirit Trail.
The extension would add 2.1 miles of paved walkway to the trail into the southern part of Hastings.
The path would be paid for using a budget of $1.25 million, collected from the Parks and Recreation sales tax fund. The city also would be eligible for a grant of up to $250,000 to help with the project.
Beahm said improving walkability in south Hastings has been a goal since she was appointed to the council in fall 2016. She currently is serving her second term.
She, and others in the audience, said they have concerns about the condition of sidewalks south of the railroad tracks.
While she doesn’t have children, Beahm said, it’s frightening to think about young children trying to cross the tracks on their way to the middle school or water park.
“This is something I really, really wanted for us,” she said of the trail extension.
For Huntley, one issue he wants to address is traffic in the southwest part of the city.
Elected to the council in November 2022, Huntley is serving his second term on the council, 30 years after serving on the council from 1992-96.
He said he will be proposing turning F Street into a collector street as a way to help traffic. He would like to see F Street paved toward the west in two parts. The first section would include Franklin to Baltimore avenues. The second phase would pave F Street from Baltimore to the western edge of Hastings.
He also said the city should be looking to build an overpass or underpass on Marian Road to provide an alternative to the underpass on Burlington Avenue.
Ward 1 covers the southern part of Hastings as well as areas to the east, including Central Community College-Hastings.
Other topics covered in the meeting included the lack of business development, the deterioration of sidewalks, dilapidated housing and inadequate snow removal.
Citizens expressed frustration about abandoned properties being used for drug activity and nothing being done to address the deterioration of some houses in the area.
Asked about the roundabout planned by state officials at Elm Avenue and South Street, Beahm said the best thing concerned citizens can do is attend public hearings on the matter and voice their opinions. The next hearing is scheduled in June.
Huntley said it was good to hear directly from constituents about the concerns they have for the city.
“I’m really glad we could do it, and I’m glad people came out,” he said. “I think it fulfilled one of my campaign promises.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.