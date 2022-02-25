The sounding of outdoor warning sirens that boosted many Adams County residents out of bed late Thursday night was inadvertent and was caused by human error, Adams County Emergency Management said.
The sirens sounded across the county at 10:20 p.m., Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes said in a news release. The warnings, which were not prompted by severe weather or any other emergency in the county, were not ordered by Emergency Management.
In his news release, Pughes said the dispatcher on duty at the Hastings Dispatch Center said she had pressed the button to sound the sirens inadvertently due to the new layout of the 911 dispatch console.
The mistake occurred as people around the world are dialed into news coverage of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, where emergency sirens are sounding to warn residents of missile attacks.
But Adams County residents who heard Thursday night's siren blasts and flipped their televisions or radios back on could find no news of any local problems ongoing or approaching.
"Even with the poor timing due to the current situations abroad, human error can still cause panic," Pughes said in his news release. "Rest assured, if this was a real emergency, the OUTDOOR WARNING SIRENS would NOT have been your initial notification source. Please always refer to media outlets, social media and official notifications from the Office of Emergency Management for current and up-to-date warnings and information releases."
"We apologize for the error and we are taking action to determine how to correct the situation so this does not happen again. Thank you for your understanding."
