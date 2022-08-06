KENESAW — Excitement was in the air Friday — and so were the plastic rats, as well as fireworks, as Kenesaw began to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Kenesaw was laid out by the Burlington railroad as part of the alphabetical naming system. It was named after the Civil War battle of Kennesaw Mountain, Georgia.
According to information from “Biographical and Historical Memoirs Adams, Clay, Webster, and Nuckolls Counties, Nebraska,” when the railroad built through town, the first surveying was done in June 1872. The first actual settlement wasn’t made until August 1872, when Dr. Alvin D. and Sarah Williams arrived in a covered wagon.
For the first three weeks the Williams family lived in the wagon box on the prairie, setting their cook stove outside. Their first visitors were Pawnee tribe members returning from a hunt on the Republican River.
Alvin Williams was a preacher, teacher and newspaper editor. His wife also was educated, and the two filled a large place in the life of Kenesaw for the first two decades. He became Kenesaw’s first postmaster in December 1872. He started the Kenesaw Times in 1875 and helped establish the Freewill Baptist Church.
Wasenek Weekend began as a quasquicentennial centennial celebration in 1997, when Kenesaw turned 125.
Activities back then included fireworks and a parade.
Liam Parker, a 2021 Kenesaw High School graduate attending Southeast Tech Community College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, organized the fireworks show on Friday as well as a parade on Saturday morning.
Support for Wasenek this year has been huge, he said.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “The amount of people has just been huge, and everyone in the town has been so responsive to it. Everyone’s been helping. It’s just been huge. I never imagined there’d be this many people saying, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ Everyone is helping out any way they can. I just think that’s so amazing that so many people are supporting the community. I knew there’d be support. It’s a great community. Everyone’s just doing their part to make sure we have a great weekend for our 150th.”
About $5,000 was donated for the fireworks show.
“I just can’t believe the amount of support that’s come back,” Parker said.
By Thursday afternoon, the parade, which goes along Smith Avenue and Maple Street, already had around 90 entries. Parker said he hoped for around 100 entries by the time the parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wasenek, which is “Kenesaw” spelled backward, shows off the community, he said.
“Coming off these past couple crazy years and now coming back on, it’s coming all together,” he said. “We had it last year, but it wasn’t as big, and then now this year it’s back in full swing. We haven’t had a celebration like this since 1997.”
Parker helped his grandmother, Diane, prepare the Kenesaw Settler Family History and Veteran Display at the Kenesaw Senior Center.
“This town means so much to me,” he said. “There’s something about it. It’s just a great little town.”
He hopes this special Wasenek reinvigorates the celebration for future years.
Among other activities on Friday was the Kiss the Pig contest. Ryder Prescott, 16, won the contest by receiving the most money in his jar. He beat out teacher and coach Jace Morgan, and principal Nicole LeClaire.
“I had a feeling it was going to happen,” Prescott said with a chuckle. “My grandma supported it a lot. She put a lot of money in there. I had a feeling right off the bat it was going to be me.”
His experience kissing the pig wasn’t an unpleasant one.
“I thought it was going to be a nasty, old, fat pig, and it was a nice little cut piglet,” he said. “No complaints at all.”
Wasenek is special to Prescott.
“Love it,” he said. “I’ve been coming, especially this part, every year for as long as I can remember. From first grade, come out here, launch some rats. It’s an awesome weekend. I look forward to it every year.”
This marked the 10th year for the Rat-a-Pult, organized in recent years by the Kenesaw Music Parents. The activity raises money for the school’s music department.
Alisha Hellner, helping with Rat-a-Pult, said 155 plastic rats were sold within the first half hour of the activity.
“The kids are having fun out launching rats themselves,” she said. “Most of them launch their own, but we do have a few that we launch for them.”
Jack Morgan and Carter Randall, both 10, were among the first to shoot rats using the large water balloon slingshot at home plate on the ball field.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking once you go up there and shoot it,” Morgan said. “You don’t know where it’s going to go.”
“And a whole bunch of people are watching,” Randall added.
Both were confident in their rat-launching skills.
“When I shot my first or second one I got told I was the closest one,” Randall said.
Morgan shot three rats; Randall shot five.
“It’s enjoyable as a weekend because you get to do lots of fun stuff and play around with people all day,” Morgan said.
They were impressed by their town’s 150th anniversary.
“It’s crazy,” Morgan said. “I didn’t know that it’s been that long that this village has been made for.”
