KENESAW — This year’s Wasenek Weekend Parade was given a new name in memory of an old friend.
The Sam Ruhter Memorial Wasanek Weekend Parade Through Kenesaw Saturday morning in remembrance of Ruhter, a lifelong community supporter who died of pancreatic cancer on April 28, 2022, at age 67.
The public address announcing voice for Wasenek and Homecoming Day parades for decades, Ruhter was a familiar presence in the community, known for his willingness to lend a hand whenever needed to help out a neighbor, friend, or fellow member of Christ Lutheran Church near his hometown of Prosser.
Representing him as grand marshals at his inaugural namesake event were his wife, Janine; and daughters Samantha Schirmer, Brooke Ruhter and Brandie Jo Kral.
"Sam was always such a supporter of local events," said Liam Parker, Wasenek Days board member and publicist. "We just thought, 'What better way to honor him than to give back to his family for all his years of service by naming the parade after him?'
"He represents what we all hope to be here in Kenesaw: Someone ready to dive and do whatever they can for the community. He was announcer at the parades for more than 30 years, and we never had to ask him. There was never any hesitation. It was on his radar, and he loved doing it. He is missed."
Ruhter was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church and served the church in a variety of roles, including head usher and chairman of the school board.
He attended Christ Lutheran School through eighth grade, graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1972 and attended Missouri Auction School in 1976.
Ruhter’s positions in safety roles included volunteer fireman, fire chief and first responder, and deputy civil defense director.
As an auctioneer, Ruhter belonged to the Nebraska Auctioneers Association and served on its board of directors. His voice made him a familiar voice at local fundraisers for the fire department, Christ Lutheran School and Church, B.L.U.E. for Hastings Catholic Schools, Ducks Unlimited, and Pheasants Forever.
Ruhter farmed and raised livestock for many years. His memory was celebrated in October 2022, several months after his death, when more than 65 area farmers came together to harvest nearly 600 acres of his standing crops.
A fleet of 13 combines, 18 auger wagons and more than 40 semitrailer trucks were used to harvest his four fields located north, east and west of Prosser, east of Prosser and by the Interstate 80 Alda interchange.
"He had such huge support from the community," Parker said. "That harvest bee wasn't planned but was done because he wasn't able to be there to do it. It was a great way to help their family."
Randy Ruhter, founder and associate broker at Ruhter Auction & Realty in Hastings, regards the naming of the Kenesaw parade in his brother's honor a fitting tribute to a man who lived to support the causes and people he held near and dear to his heart.
"Sam was the kind of guy who would do anything he could to help somebody else," Randy said last week before the parade. "I was a little surprised when I first heard they were naming the parade for him, but I think it's their way of saying thank you for a life well lived. It just makes sense, given his time given to so many fundraisers, that they would honor him with this. He's just appreciated. He left his mark.
"We're looking forward to it. I'm sure he's smiling down, knowing it's going to take place. It's a great honor for his family. We're all missing him."
Leland "Lee" Uden is an elder at Christ Lutheran who grew up witnessing Ruhter's many contributions to the church and community throughout his life. He best remembers his longtime friend as a man who lived to serve people through his Christian lifestyle.
"Sam was very caring, very loving," Uden said. "He liked to make people smile. When he was there, he was never a stranger. He always had something to talk to you about. "You could always tell he loved the Lord. You could see it in his personality and how he carried himself. It was important to him that Jesus was his Lord and Savior."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.