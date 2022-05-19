All students at Watson Elementary School went home Wednesday with a new bicycle helmet they received free as part of a promotion by two Nebraska businesses.
News Channel Nebraska and United Healthcare presented the helmets along with a $2,500 cash donation to the school to use for any of their needs as part of the fourth annual Small Towns Matter promotion.
The presentation was made during an afternoon program at the school.
“Safety is a high priority at any school, and keeping our students safe at Watson Elementary so they can concentrate on learning is, and always has been, a major focus for Hastings Public Schools,” said Dave Barrett, Watson School interim principal, in a news release. “It is our hope that your gifts of a free helmet for every student along with the $2,500 will help extend this philosophy of being safe beyond the school and into the daily lives of our children, no matter where they are or what they are doing.”
The two companies are planning another contest in the fall, and education supporters are encouraged to register their local schools.
