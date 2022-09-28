Within 10 minutes, a group of elementary students had learned the basics of a square dance Wednesday at Watson Elementary School.
Folk dance artist Sue Hulsether, a visiting artist-in-residence from Wisconsin, promised students a chance to chase one another if they listened and quickly learned the setup instructions. She explained it wasn’t a race, but a playful chase incorporated into the dance.
Drawing on her time as an elementary school teacher, Hulsether convinced the students to follow her oral commands to quickly set the dancers in place and get them ready for the series of movements required for the square dance.
Students responded well and watched as she explained the instructions. Within minutes, they were performing the dance movements themselves with Hulsether only needing to make minor course corrections as they practiced the dance.
In the 15 minutes before learning the square dance, Hulsether helped students learn and perform an Irish folk dance.
Students at Watson Elementary learned about folk dances first hand with artist-in-residence Sue Hulsether. pic.twitter.com/3WOjG0bWTG— Will Vraspir (@WillVraspir) September 29, 2022
Watson music teacher Tom Michalek was surprised by the speed at which Hulsether could direct the children into each new activity.
“She is able to motivate them in a playful way,” he said. “It’s been great to watch her get so much done with such an efficient use of words.”
Watson students in kindergarten through fifth grade quickly learned a variety of traditional dances this week under Hulsether’s tutelage.
The week-long visit culminates Thursday night with a community folk dance in the Watson School gym from 6:30-8 p.m. Local band Strings and Things will provide live music for the event, which is free and open to the public.
Hulsether said she is looking forward to watching children teach their parents what they’ve learned through the week during dance.
“It’s a community-building activity,” she said.
Hulsether has worked as full-time dance caller and teaching artist since 2003. She calls dances in barns, schools, community centers and parks around the Upper Midwest. She brings years of experience in calling dances and teaching people of all ages.
Before becoming a full-time dance caller, she was an elementary music teacher. She also has experience as a nonprofit administrator, social services provider, youth worker and camp counselor.
As a child, she honed her leadership and calling skills by directing imaginary choirs in the family Christmas show and giving lots of directions to her younger sister.
“It’s really rewarding to help people enjoy dancing,” she said.
Hulsether said folk dances combine cultural tradition, physical activity and a sense of community. She described a folk dance as one passed down from generation to generation or person to person. Many contain a compilation of influences from various cultures.
“A lot of things were blended to make square dancing traditions,” she said.
Michalek said folk dance long has been an important part of the elementary music curriculum of the Hastings Public Schools. Folk dance allows students to physically experience basic elements of music, develop listening skills, gain an appreciation for traditional music and folk instruments, learn how movement can express mood or character, pass on cultural traditions from around the world, and teach cultural history. Students learn to work with others in a cooperative, non-competitive climate, while coming to know themselves more deeply.
The traditional American/English country folk dances go beyond the stereotypical square dances that many consider. Students learned some of the cultural history behind the dances as well as the chance to physically experience the basic elements of music — beat, rhythm, melody, form, tempo and dynamics.
Hulsether’s visit was funded by the Nebraska Arts Council, Hastings Public School Teacher Grant program and Watson Parent/Teacher Organization.
“It is a huge benefit to the learning of the children as well as the adults to have someone with such knowledge,” Michalek said. “It’s just a win/win for our children as well as the community.”
At Longfellow Elementary school, another artist-in-residency this week features Keri Chryst from Paris, France, teaching students about jazz and jazz improvisation. There will be an assembly on Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. featuring Chryst and the fifth-grade students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.